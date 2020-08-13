Random environments and the percolation model
- Percolation process, which is intrinsically a phase transition process near the critical point, is ubiquitous in nature. Many of its applications embrace a wide spectrum of natural phenomena ranging from the forest fires, spread of contagious diseases, social behaviour dynamics to mathematical finance, formation of bedrocks and biological systems. The topology generated by the percolation process near the critical point is a random (stochastic) fractal. It is fundamental to the percolation theory that near the critical point, a unique infinite fractal structure, namely the infinite cluster, would emerge. As de Gennes suggested, the properties of the infinite cluster could be deduced by studying the dynamical behaviour of the random walk process taking place on it. He coined the term the ant in the labyrinth. The random walk process on such an infinite fractal cluster exhibits a subdiffusive dynamics in the sense that the mean squared displacement grows as ~t2/dw, where dw, called the fractal dimension of the random walk path, isPercolation process, which is intrinsically a phase transition process near the critical point, is ubiquitous in nature. Many of its applications embrace a wide spectrum of natural phenomena ranging from the forest fires, spread of contagious diseases, social behaviour dynamics to mathematical finance, formation of bedrocks and biological systems. The topology generated by the percolation process near the critical point is a random (stochastic) fractal. It is fundamental to the percolation theory that near the critical point, a unique infinite fractal structure, namely the infinite cluster, would emerge. As de Gennes suggested, the properties of the infinite cluster could be deduced by studying the dynamical behaviour of the random walk process taking place on it. He coined the term the ant in the labyrinth. The random walk process on such an infinite fractal cluster exhibits a subdiffusive dynamics in the sense that the mean squared displacement grows as ~t2/dw, where dw, called the fractal dimension of the random walk path, is greater than 2. Thus, the random walk process on the infinite cluster is classified as a process exhibiting the properties of anomalous diffusions. Yet near the critical point, the infinite cluster is not the sole emergent topology, but it coexists with other clusters whose size is finite. Though finite, on specific length scales these finite clusters exhibit fractal properties as well. In this work, it is assumed that the random walk process could take place on these finite size objects as well. Bearing this assumption in mind requires one address the non-equilibrium initial condition. Due to the lack of knowledge on the propagator of the random walk process in stochastic random environments, a phenomenological correspondence between the renowned Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process and the random walk process on finite size clusters is established. It is elucidated that when an ensemble of these finite size clusters and the infinite cluster is considered, the anisotropy and size of these finite clusters effects the mean squared displacement and its time averaged counterpart to grow in time as ~t(d+df (t-2))/dw, where d is the embedding Euclidean dimension, df is the fractal dimension of the infinite cluster, and , called the Fisher exponent, is a critical exponent governing the power-law distribution of the finite size clusters. Moreover, it is demonstrated that, even though the random walk process on a specific finite size cluster is ergodic, it exhibits a persistent non-ergodic behaviour when an ensemble of finite size and the infinite clusters is considered.…
- Der Perkolationprozess, der nahe dem kritischen Punkt von Natur aus ein Phasenübergangsprozess ist, ist allgegenwärtig in der Natur. Anwendungen dieses Prozesses umfassen ein breites Spektrum natürliche Phänomene von Waldbränden, der Ausbreitung von Infektionskrankenheiten, Dynamik des Sozialverhaltens bis hin zu der Finanzmathematik, der Bildung des von Gestein und biologische Systemen. Die durch der Perkolationprozess nahe dem kritischen Punkt generierte Topologie, ist ein zufälliges (stochastisches) Fraktal. Es ist eine fundamentale Aussage der Perkolationtheorie, dass nahe dem kritischen Punkt eine eindeutige unendliche fraktale Struktur, nämlich der unendliche Cluster, aufkommt. Wie de Gennes vorgeschlagen hat, können die Eigenschaften des unendliches Clusters durch die Dynamik der Irrfahrt, die auf dem Cluster stattfindet, abgeleitet werden. Er erfand den Ausdruck \textit{the ant in the labyrinth}. Die Irrfahrt auf solchen unendlichen fraktalen Clustern weist eine subdiffusive Dynamik auf, in dem Sinne, dass ihre mittlereDer Perkolationprozess, der nahe dem kritischen Punkt von Natur aus ein Phasenübergangsprozess ist, ist allgegenwärtig in der Natur. Anwendungen dieses Prozesses umfassen ein breites Spektrum natürliche Phänomene von Waldbränden, der Ausbreitung von Infektionskrankenheiten, Dynamik des Sozialverhaltens bis hin zu der Finanzmathematik, der Bildung des von Gestein und biologische Systemen. Die durch der Perkolationprozess nahe dem kritischen Punkt generierte Topologie, ist ein zufälliges (stochastisches) Fraktal. Es ist eine fundamentale Aussage der Perkolationtheorie, dass nahe dem kritischen Punkt eine eindeutige unendliche fraktale Struktur, nämlich der unendliche Cluster, aufkommt. Wie de Gennes vorgeschlagen hat, können die Eigenschaften des unendliches Clusters durch die Dynamik der Irrfahrt, die auf dem Cluster stattfindet, abgeleitet werden. Er erfand den Ausdruck \textit{the ant in the labyrinth}. Die Irrfahrt auf solchen unendlichen fraktalen Clustern weist eine subdiffusive Dynamik auf, in dem Sinne, dass ihre mittlere quadratische Verschiebung wie $\sim t^{d_w}$ skaliert, wobei $d_w$, genannt die fraktale Dimension der Zufallsbewegung, größer als 2 ist. Auf diese Weise wird die Irrfahrt auf dem unendlichen Cluster als ein Prozess, der die Eigenschaften von anomaler Diffusion aufweist, klassifiziert. Der unendliche Cluster ist allerdings nicht die einzige entstehende Topologie nahe dem kritischen Punkt. Tatsächlich, koexistiert er mit anderen Clustern deren Größe endlich ist. Obwohl sie endlich sind, weisen sie auf bestimmten Längenmaßen fraktale Eigenschaften auf. In dieser Arbeit wird angenommen, dass die Irrfahrt auch auf diesen Clustern stattfinden könnte. Diese Annahme verlangt, dass die Nichtgleichgewichts-Anfangsbedingung diskutiert wird. Aufgrund der mangelnden Kenntnisse über den Propagator der Irrfahrt in stochastischen Umgebungen, wird in diese Arbeit eine phänomenologische Übereinstimmung zwischen dem bekannten Ornstein-Uhlenbeck Prozess und der Irrfahrt auf dem endlichen Cluster hergestellt. Es wird erläutert, dass, wenn ein Ensemble von endlichen und unendlichen Clustern zusammen betrachtet wird, die Anisotropie und Größe der endlichen Cluster dazu führen, dass die mittlere quadratische Verschiebung und ihr zeitgemittlertes Gegenteil mit der Zeit wie $\sim t^{(d+d_f(\tau-2))/d_w}$ wachsen, wobei $d$ die euklidische Einbettungsdimension ist, $d_f$ die fraktale Dimension und $\tau$, genannt der \textit{Fisher Exponent}, ein kritischer Exponent ist, der die Power-Law Verteilung der Clustergröße angibt. Es wird außerdem dargestellt dass, obwohl die Irrfahrt auf einem bestimmten endlichen Cluster ergodisch ist, er dennoch ein unergodisches Verhalten aufweist, wenn ein Ensemble von endlichen und unendlichen Cluster betrachtet wird.…
|Author:
|Yousof MardoukhiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-472762
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47276
|Subtitle (English):
|non-dissipative fluctuations of random walk process on finite size clusters
|Subtitle (German):
|Nicht-dissipative Fluktuationen des Random-Walk-Prozesses bei endlichen Clustern
|Title Additional (German):
|Zufallsumgebungen und das Perkolationsmodell
|Advisor:
|Ralf Metzler
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/06/04
|Release Date:
|2020/08/13
|Tag:
|Fraktale; Ornstein-Uhlenbeck Prozess; Perkolation; Zufällige Stochastische Irrfahrt; Zufällige Umgebungen
Fractals; Ornstein-Uhlenbeck Process; Percolation; Random Environments; Random Walk
|Pagenumber:
|xxii, 103
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht