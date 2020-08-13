Random environments and the percolation model

Percolation process, which is intrinsically a phase transition process near the critical point, is ubiquitous in nature. Many of its applications embrace a wide spectrum of natural phenomena ranging from the forest fires, spread of contagious diseases, social behaviour dynamics to mathematical finance, formation of bedrocks and biological systems. The topology generated by the percolation process near the critical point is a random (stochastic) fractal. It is fundamental to the percolation theory that near the critical point, a unique infinite fractal structure, namely the infinite cluster, would emerge. As de Gennes suggested, the properties of the infinite cluster could be deduced by studying the dynamical behaviour of the random walk process taking place on it. He coined the term the ant in the labyrinth. The random walk process on such an infinite fractal cluster exhibits a subdiffusive dynamics in the sense that the mean squared displacement grows as ~t2/dw, where dw, called the fractal dimension of the random walk path, is

Percolation process, which is intrinsically a phase transition process near the critical point, is ubiquitous in nature. Many of its applications embrace a wide spectrum of natural phenomena ranging from the forest fires, spread of contagious diseases, social behaviour dynamics to mathematical finance, formation of bedrocks and biological systems. The topology generated by the percolation process near the critical point is a random (stochastic) fractal. It is fundamental to the percolation theory that near the critical point, a unique infinite fractal structure, namely the infinite cluster, would emerge. As de Gennes suggested, the properties of the infinite cluster could be deduced by studying the dynamical behaviour of the random walk process taking place on it. He coined the term the ant in the labyrinth. The random walk process on such an infinite fractal cluster exhibits a subdiffusive dynamics in the sense that the mean squared displacement grows as ~t2/dw, where dw, called the fractal dimension of the random walk path, is greater than 2. Thus, the random walk process on the infinite cluster is classified as a process exhibiting the properties of anomalous diffusions. Yet near the critical point, the infinite cluster is not the sole emergent topology, but it coexists with other clusters whose size is finite. Though finite, on specific length scales these finite clusters exhibit fractal properties as well. In this work, it is assumed that the random walk process could take place on these finite size objects as well. Bearing this assumption in mind requires one address the non-equilibrium initial condition. Due to the lack of knowledge on the propagator of the random walk process in stochastic random environments, a phenomenological correspondence between the renowned Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process and the random walk process on finite size clusters is established. It is elucidated that when an ensemble of these finite size clusters and the infinite cluster is considered, the anisotropy and size of these finite clusters effects the mean squared displacement and its time averaged counterpart to grow in time as ~t(d+df (t-2))/dw, where d is the embedding Euclidean dimension, df is the fractal dimension of the infinite cluster, and , called the Fisher exponent, is a critical exponent governing the power-law distribution of the finite size clusters. Moreover, it is demonstrated that, even though the random walk process on a specific finite size cluster is ergodic, it exhibits a persistent non-ergodic behaviour when an ensemble of finite size and the infinite clusters is considered.

