The centennial evolution of geomagnetic activity and its driving mechanisms
- This cumulative thesis is concerned with the evolution of geomagnetic activity since the beginning of the 20th century, that is, the time-dependent response of the geomagnetic field to solar forcing. The focus lies on the description of the magnetospheric response field at ground level, which is particularly sensitive to the ring current system, and an interpretation of its variability in terms of the solar wind driving. Thereby, this work contributes to a comprehensive understanding of long-term solar-terrestrial interactions. The common basis of the presented publications is formed by a reanalysis of vector magnetic field measurements from geomagnetic observatories located at low and middle geomagnetic latitudes. In the first two studies, new ring current targeting geomagnetic activity indices are derived, the Annual and Hourly Magnetospheric Currents indices (A/HMC). Compared to existing indices (e.g., the Dst index), they do not only extend the covered period by at least three solar cycles but also constitute a qualitativeThis cumulative thesis is concerned with the evolution of geomagnetic activity since the beginning of the 20th century, that is, the time-dependent response of the geomagnetic field to solar forcing. The focus lies on the description of the magnetospheric response field at ground level, which is particularly sensitive to the ring current system, and an interpretation of its variability in terms of the solar wind driving. Thereby, this work contributes to a comprehensive understanding of long-term solar-terrestrial interactions. The common basis of the presented publications is formed by a reanalysis of vector magnetic field measurements from geomagnetic observatories located at low and middle geomagnetic latitudes. In the first two studies, new ring current targeting geomagnetic activity indices are derived, the Annual and Hourly Magnetospheric Currents indices (A/HMC). Compared to existing indices (e.g., the Dst index), they do not only extend the covered period by at least three solar cycles but also constitute a qualitative improvement concerning the absolute index level and the ~11-year solar cycle variability. The analysis of A/HMC shows that (a) the annual geomagnetic activity experiences an interval-dependent trend with an overall linear decline during 1900–2010 of ~5 % (b) the average trend-free activity level amounts to ~28 nT (c) the solar cycle related variability shows amplitudes of ~15–45 nT (d) the activity level for geomagnetically quiet conditions (Kp<2) lies slightly below 20 nT. The plausibility of the last three points is ensured by comparison to independent estimations either based on magnetic field measurements from LEO satellite missions (since the 1990s) or the modeling of geomagnetic activity from solar wind input (since the 1960s). An independent validation of the long-term trend is problematic mainly because the sensitivity of the locally measured geomagnetic activity depends on geomagnetic latitude. Consequently, A/HMC is neither directly comparable to global geomagnetic activity indices (e.g., the aa index) nor to the partly reconstructed open solar magnetic flux, which requires a homogeneous response of the ground-based measurements to the interplanetary magnetic field and the solar wind speed. The last study combines a consistent, HMC-based identification of geomagnetic storms from 1930–2015 with an analysis of the corresponding spatial (magnetic local time-dependent) disturbance patterns. Amongst others, the disturbances at dawn and dusk, particularly their evolution during the storm recovery phases, are shown to be indicative of the solar wind driving structure (Interplanetary Coronal Mass Ejections vs. Stream or Co-rotating Interaction Regions), which enables a backward-prediction of the storm driver classes. The results indicate that ICME-driven geomagnetic storms have decreased since 1930 which is consistent with the concurrent decrease of HMC. Out of the collection of compiled follow-up studies the inclusion of measurements from high-latitude geomagnetic observatories into the third study’s framework seems most promising at this point.…
- Diese kumulative Arbeit behandelt die Entwicklung der geomagnetischen Aktivität seit Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts, also die zeitabhängige Antwort des Erdmagnetfeldes auf das Einwirken der Sonne. Der Fokus liegt auf einer Beschreibung des in der Magnetosphäre begründeten, magnetischen Störfeldes auf der Erdoberfläche. Die Variabilität dieses Störfeldes reagiert besonders sensibel auf das Ringstromsystem und wird hinsichtlich des Sonnenantriebs interpretiert. Damit trägt diese Arbeit dazu bei, die langfristige solar-terrestrische Interaktion umfassend zu verstehen. Die gemeinsame Basis der vorgestellen Publikationen ist eine Reanalyse der vektoriellen Magnetfeldmessungen von geomagnetischen Observatorien, die auf niedrigen und mittleren geomagnetischen Breitengraden liegen. In den beiden ersten Studien werden neue, auf den Ringstrom spezialisierte, geomagntische Aktivitätsindizes hergeleitet, die „Annual/Hourly Magnetopsheric Currents“ (A/HMC) Indizes. Verglichen mit existierenden Indizes (z.B. dem Dst Index) verlängern sie nichtDiese kumulative Arbeit behandelt die Entwicklung der geomagnetischen Aktivität seit Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts, also die zeitabhängige Antwort des Erdmagnetfeldes auf das Einwirken der Sonne. Der Fokus liegt auf einer Beschreibung des in der Magnetosphäre begründeten, magnetischen Störfeldes auf der Erdoberfläche. Die Variabilität dieses Störfeldes reagiert besonders sensibel auf das Ringstromsystem und wird hinsichtlich des Sonnenantriebs interpretiert. Damit trägt diese Arbeit dazu bei, die langfristige solar-terrestrische Interaktion umfassend zu verstehen. Die gemeinsame Basis der vorgestellen Publikationen ist eine Reanalyse der vektoriellen Magnetfeldmessungen von geomagnetischen Observatorien, die auf niedrigen und mittleren geomagnetischen Breitengraden liegen. In den beiden ersten Studien werden neue, auf den Ringstrom spezialisierte, geomagntische Aktivitätsindizes hergeleitet, die „Annual/Hourly Magnetopsheric Currents“ (A/HMC) Indizes. Verglichen mit existierenden Indizes (z.B. dem Dst Index) verlängern sie nicht nur die abgedeckte Zeitspanne, sondern sie stellen auch eine qualitative Verbesserung bezüglich des absoluten Niveaus und der mit dem ca. 11-jährigen Sonnenzyklus einhergehenden Variabilität dar. Die Auswertung des A/HMC zeigt, dass (a) die jährliche geomagnetiche Aktivität einem intervallabhängigen Trend unterliegt mit einer linearen Abnahme von ca. 5 % im Zeitraum 1900-2010 (b) das durchschnittliche, Trend-befreite Aktivitätsniveau bei ca. 28 Nanotesla (nT) liegt (c) die mit dem Sonnenzyklus zusammenhängende Variabilität eine Amplitude zwischen 15 und 45 nT aufweist (d) das Aktivitätsniveau für geomagnetisch ruhige Konditionen (Kp < 2 nT) bei knapp unter 20 nT liegt. Die Plausibilität der letztgenannten drei Punkte lässt sich über einen Vergleich mit unabhängigen Abschätzungen sicherstellen. Entweder zieht man hierzu Magnetfeldmessungen von „Low-Earth-Orbit“ Satellitenmissionen (seit den 1990er-Jahren), oder eine Modellierung der geomagnetischen Aktivität mittels der Parameter des Sonnenwindes (seit den 1960er-Jahren) heran. Eine unabhängige Validierung des langfristigen Trends ist jedoch problematisch, hauptsächlich, weil die Sensitivität der lokalen geomagnetischen Aktivität vom Breitengrad abhängt. Folglich ist A/HMC weder mit globalen, geomagnetischen Aktivitätindizes (z.B. mit dem aa Index), noch mit dem teils rekonstruierten, „offenen“ solaren Magnetfluss direkt vergleichbar. Die dritte Studie kombiniert eine konsistente, HMC-basierte Identifikation geomagnetischer Stürme aus dem Zeitraum 1930-2015 mit einer Analyse der entsprechenden räumlichen Störungsmuster. Die Studie zeigt, dass insbesondere die Entwicklung der Magnetfeldstörungen zu Sonnenauf- und Sonnenuntergang während der Erholungsphase der Stürme statistisch unterschiedlich auf die Art des Sonnenwindantriebs (Koronale Massenauswürfe (KM) oder korotierende Wechselwirkungsregionen) reagieren. Dies ermöglicht eine Bestimmung der Antriebsklassen von historischen geomagnetischen Stürmen. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass KM-getriebene Stürme seit 1930 abgenommen haben, was mit der einhergehenden Verringerung von HMC zusammenpasst. Aus der Sammlung möglicher Folgestudien erscheint es zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt am vielversprechendsten, Observatoriumsmessungen aus hohen Breiten im Rahmen der dritten Studie einzubeziehen.…
|Author:
|Leonie PickORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-472754
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47275
|Title Additional (German):
|Die hundertjährige Entwicklung der geomagnetischen Aktivität und ihre Antriebsmechanismen
|Referee:
|Claudia StolleORCiDGND, Monika KorteORCiDGND, Timo AsikainenORCiD
|Advisor:
|Claudia Stolle, Monika Korte
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/06/19
|Release Date:
|2020/07/08
|Tag:
|Geomagnetische Aktivität; Geomagnetischer Index; Geomagnetisches Observatorium; Weltraumklima; Weltraumwetter
Geomagnetic activity; Geomagnetic index; Geomagnetic observatory; Space climate; Space weather
|Pagenumber:
|ix, 135
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|MSC Classification:
|86-XX GEOPHYSICS [See also 76U05, 76V05] / 86Axx Geophysics [See also 76U05, 76V05] / 86A25 Geo-electricity and geomagnetism [See also 76W05, 78A25]
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht