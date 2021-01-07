Schließen

Femtosecond-pulsed laser written and etched fiber bragg gratings for fiber-optical biosensing

  We present the development of a label-free, highly sensitive fiber-optical biosensor for online detection and quantification of biomolecules. Here, the advantages of etched fiber Bragg gratings (eFBG) were used, since they induce a narrowband Bragg wavelength peak in the reflection operation mode. The gratings were fabricated point-by-point via a nonlinear absorption process of a highly focused femtosecond-pulsed laser, without the need of prior coating removal or specific fiber doping. The sensitivity of the Bragg wavelength peak to the surrounding refractive index (SRI), as needed for biochemical sensing, was realized by fiber cladding removal using hydrofluoric acid etching. For evaluation of biosensing capabilities, eFBG fibers were biofunctionalized with a single-stranded DNA aptamer specific for binding the C-reactive protein (CRP). Thus, the CRP-sensitive eFBG fiber-optical biosensor showed a very low limit of detection of 0.82 pg/L, with a dynamic range of CRP detection from approximately 0.8 pg/L to 1.2 µg/L. The biosensor showed a high specificity to CRP even in the presence of interfering substances. These results suggest that the proposed biosensor is capable for quantification of CRP from trace amounts of clinical samples. In addition, the adaption of this eFBG fiber-optical biosensor for detection of other relevant analytes can be easily realized.

Metadaten
Author:Sven SchulzeORCiD, Michel Wehrhold, Carsten HilleORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-472692
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47269
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1073)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/07
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/07
Tag:C-reactive; aptamers; fiber Bragg gratings; fiber etching; fiber-optical sensors; nanostructure fabrication; ultra-fast laser inscription
Issue:1073
Page Number:22
Source:Sensors 18 (2018) 9, Art. 2844 DOI: 10.3390/s18092844
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

