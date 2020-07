Lebensbegleitendes Lernen in einer digitalen Welt

In our digitized world, learning is moving to the cloud. From blackboards to tablets, from learning in classes to lifelong learning at our workplaces and even beyond. How successful this contemporary learning plays out, however, depends not insignificantly on the technological possibilities that digital learning platforms offer around MOOCs and school clouds. In their further development, instead of economic measurements and key performance indicators (KPI), the focus should be on learners and their learning experiences. For this purpose, an optimization framework was developed that identifies and priorities improvements for the development of learning platforms using various qualitative and quantitative methods — and controls their assessment and implementation. Databased decisions should be based on a sufficient range of data. However, modern web applications often consist of several micro-services, each with its own data storage. A lot of data is therefore no longer easily accessible. Therefore, a learning analytics service is

In our digitized world, learning is moving to the cloud. From blackboards to tablets, from learning in classes to lifelong learning at our workplaces and even beyond. How successful this contemporary learning plays out, however, depends not insignificantly on the technological possibilities that digital learning platforms offer around MOOCs and school clouds. In their further development, instead of economic measurements and key performance indicators (KPI), the focus should be on learners and their learning experiences. For this purpose, an optimization framework was developed that identifies and priorities improvements for the development of learning platforms using various qualitative and quantitative methods — and controls their assessment and implementation. Databased decisions should be based on a sufficient range of data. However, modern web applications often consist of several micro-services, each with its own data storage. A lot of data is therefore no longer easily accessible. Therefore, a learning analytics service is introduced in this thesis, which collects and processes the data of microservices. Building on this, several metrics are introduced. On their basis, the recorded data is made usable for various purposes. In addition to visualizing the data in dashboards, the data is used for automated quality control. This way it can be determined if tests are too difficult or the social interaction in a MOOC is too low. The infrastructure presented can also be used to perform various A/B/N tests. In such tests, there are several variants that are tested on different user groups in a controlled experiment. Thanks to the test infrastructure presented, which was integrated into the HPI MOOC platform, it can be determined whether statistically significant changes in usage can be determined for these groups. This was evaluated with five different improvements to the HPI MOOC platform, on which openHPI and openSAP are also based. Learners, for example, can be brought back into the course with reactivating emails, which notify the users about learning content they did not engage with yet. Overview emails summarizing forum activity also have a positive effect. Target-driven onboarding can result in a better understanding of the platform and therewith more active users. The fourth test of this thesis indicates that the assignment of forum questions at a certain point in videos as well as the graphical display of this information leads to increased forum activity. Experimental testing of different learning materials, like in the fifth test, is also helpful in MOOCs in order to improve the course materials. In addition to these functional improvements, it is being investigated how MOOC platforms and school clouds can offer benefits if users only have a weak or unreliable internet connection (as is the case in many German schools). Here the internet connection can be relieved by a smart preloading of data. Parts of the learning applications work thanks to these adaptations, even if there is no connection to the Internet. Finally, it is shown how end devices can mutually supply each other with data in a local peer-to-peer content delivery network (CDN) without having to download the data again from the Internet.

