Enzymatic remodelling of the exopolysaccharide stewartan network
- In nature, bacteria are found to reside in multicellular communities encased in self-produced extracellular matrices. Indeed, biofilms are the default lifestyle of the bacteria which cause persistent infections in humans. The biofilm assembly protects bacterial cells from desiccation and limits the effectiveness of antimicrobial treatments. A myriad of biomolecules in the extracellular matrix, including proteins, exopolysaccharides, lipids, extracellular DNA and other, form a dense and viscoelastic three dimensional network. Many studies emphasized that a destabilization of the mechanical integrity of biofilm architectures potentially eliminates the protective shield and renders bacteria more susceptible to the immune system and antibiotics. Pantoea stewartii is a plant pathogen which infects monocotyledons such as maize and sweet corn. These bacteria produce dense biofilms in the xylem of infected plants which cause wilting of plants and crops. These bacteria produce dense biofilms in the xylem of infected plants which cause wilting of plants and crops. Stewartan is an exopolysaccharide which is produced by Pantoea stewartii and secreted as the major component to the extracellular matrix. It consists of heptasaccharide repeating units with a high degree of polymerization (2-4 MDa). In this work, the physicochemical properties of stewartan were investigated to understand the contributions of this exopolysaccharide to the mechanical integrity and cohesiveness of Pantoea stewartii biofilms. Therefore, a coarse-grained model of stewartan was developed with computational techniques to obtain a model for its three dimensional structural features. Here, coarse-grained molecular dynamic simulations revealed that the exopolysaccharide forms a hydrogel in which the exopolysaccharide chains arrange into a three dimensional mesh-like network. Simulations at different concentrations were used to investigate the influence of the water content on the network formation. Stewartan was further purified from 72 h grown Pantoea stewartii biofilms and the diffusion of bacteriophage and differently-sized nanoparticles (which ranged from 1.1 to 193 nm diameter) was analyzed in reconstituted stewartan solutions. Fluorescence correlation spectroscopy and single-particle tracking revealed that the stewartan network impeded the mobility of a set of differently-sized fluorescent particles in a size-dependent manner. Diffusion of these particles became more anomalous, as characterized by fitting the diffusion data to an anomalous diffusion model, with increasing stewartan concentrations. Further bulk and microrheological experiments were used to analyze the transitions in stewartan fluid behavior and stewartan chain entanglements were described. Moreover, it was noticed, that a small fraction of bacteriophage particles was trapped in small-sized pores deviating from classical random walks which highlighted the structural heterogeneity of the stewartan network. Additionally, the mobility of fluorescent particles also depended on the charge of the stewartan exopolysaccharide and a model of a molecular sieve for the stewartan network was proposed. The here reported structural features of the stewartan polymers were used to provide a detailed description of the mechanical properties of typically glycan-based biofilms such as the one from Pantoea stewartii. In addition, the mechanical properties of the biofilm architecture are permanently sensed by the embedded bacteria and enzymatic modifications of the extracellular matrix take place to address environmental cues. Hence, in this work the influence of enzymatic degradation of the stewartan exopolysaccharides on the overall exopolysaccharide network structure was analyzed to describe relevant physiological processes in Pantoea stewartii biofilms. Here, the stewartan hydrolysis kinetics of the tailspike protein from the ΦEa1h bacteriophage, which is naturally found to infect Pantoea stewartii cells, was compared to WceF. The latter protein is expressed from the Pantoea stewartii stewartan biosynthesis gene cluster wce I-III. The degradation of stewartan by the ΦEa1h tailspike protein was shown to be much faster than the hydrolysis kinetics of WceF, although both enzymes cleaved the β D GalIII(1→3)-α-D-GalI glycosidic linkage from the stewartan backbone. Oligosaccharide fragments which were produced during the stewartan cleavage, were analyzed in size-exclusion chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. Bioinformatic studies and the analysis of a WceF crystal structure revealed a remarkably high structural similarity of both proteins thus unveiling WceF as a bacterial tailspike-like protein. As a consequence, WceF might play a role in stewartan chain length control in Pantoea stewartii biofilms.…
In der Natur lagern sich Bakterien zu großen und komplexen Gemeinschaften zusammen, die als Biofilme bezeichnet werden. Diese multizellulären Biofilme sind der Ursprung vieler langlebiger und gefährlicher Infektionskrankheiten. Die bakteriellen Zellen produzieren und umgeben sich mit einen biofilm-spezifischen Schleim, der aus einer Unzahl von Biomolekülen, wie z.B. Exopolysaccharide, Lipide und extrazelluläre DNA, besteht. Diese Biofilmarchitektur schützt Bakterien vor Austrocknung und begrenzen die Wirksamkeit von antimikrobiellen Wirkstoffen (z.B. Antibiotika). Viele Studien haben gezeigt, dass die Destabilisierung der mechanischen Festigkeit des Biofilmapparates eine neue Behandlungsstrategie darstellt, in der das bakterielle Schutzschild eliminiert wird, sodass die Zellen wieder anfälliger gegenüber dem menschlichen Immunsystem oder Antibiotika werden. Pantoea stewartii ist ein Pflanzenpathogen, welches Mais und Süßmais befällt. Diese Bakterien produzieren Biofilme im Inneren der Pflanze, sodass der freie Wassertransport gestört wird. Daraufhin verwelken die Blätter und Früchte. In dieser Arbeit wurde das Exopolysaccharid Stewartan untersucht, welches lange Ketten ausbildet und als häufigste Komponente in den Biofilmen von Pantoea stewartii vorkommt. Dabei wurden die mechanischen Eigenschaften von Stewartan untersucht, um zu verstehen, wie diese den Biofilm beeinflussen. Dafür wurde eine Lösung aus mehreren Stewartan Molekülen computergestützt simuliert. Hierbei konnte beobachtet werden, dass die Stewartan Ketten ein dreidimensionales Netzwerk ausbilden, welches Poren aufweist. Außerdem wurde Stewartan aus Pantoea stewartii Biofilmen isoliert und die Diffusion von verschieden großen Nanopartikeln in dem Exopolysaccharidnetzwerk untersucht. Je höher die Stewartankonzentration war, desto mehr wurde die Diffusion der Nanopartikeln abgebremst. Außerdem wurden große Partikel stärker von dem Netzwerk zurückgehalten. Diese Untersuchungen wurden auf die Diffusion von Bakteriophagen, das sind Viren, die spezifisch Bakterien infizieren, ausgeweitet. Infolgedessen wurde gezeigt, dass Bakteriophagen in kleine Stewartanporen feststecken können. Die Diffusion all dieser Partikeln war aber auch abhängig von der Oberflächenladung des Partikels. Folglich bildet Stewartan ein Netzwerk aus, welches ganz spezifisch den Transport von Molekülen mit bestimmten Eigenschaften unterbindet. Außerdem ist bekannt, dass die Bakterien in der Lage sind, die mechanischen Eigenschaften des Biofilms zu modulieren, um sie an Veränderungen in der Umgebung anzupassen. Dies geschieht über bakterielle Enzyme. Daher wurde in dieser Arbeit der enzymatische Abbau von Stewartan untersucht, der eine dramatische Änderung der Eigenschaften des Biofilms zufolge haben kann. Dabei wurde die Stewartan Spaltung durch das Enzym WceF untersucht, welches von Pantoea stewartii produziert wird. Dieses Enzym spaltete die Stewartanketten nur sehr langsamen, sodass das Stewartannetzwerk erhalten blieb. Die Ergebnisse wurden mit dem tailspike Protein verglichen, welches von dem ΦEa1h Bakteriophagen produziert wird, dem natürlichen Feind des Bakteriums. Im Gegensatz zu WceF, baute das tailspike Protein Stewartan deutlich schneller ab und die gesamte mechanische Festigkeit des Netzwerkes wurde beseitigt. Beide Enzyme, trotz der unterschiedlichen Aktivität, besitzen eine sehr ähnliche Struktur, was vermuten lässt, dass sie von einem gleichen Vorgängerprotein abstammen. In dieser Arbeit wird vorgeschlagen, dass WceF möglicherweise in der Kettenlängekontrolle von Stewartan involviert ist.
|Tobias IrmscherORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-472486
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47248
|implications for the diffusion of nano-sized objects
|Implikationen für die Diffusion von nanogroßen Objekte
|Enzymatische Remodellierung des Exopolysaccharid-Stewartan-Netzwerkes
|Stefanie Barbirz
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/06/09
|2020/07/28
|Mikroviskosität; coarse grained Molekulardynamiken
Pantoea stewartii; biofilm; coarse grained molecular dynamics; exopolysaccharide; microviscosity; stewartan
|xiv, 170
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
