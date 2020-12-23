Schließen

Comparative biology of centrosomal structures in eukaryotes

  • The centrosome is not only the largest and most sophisticated protein complex within a eukaryotic cell, in the light of evolution, it is also one of its most ancient organelles. This special issue of "Cells" features representatives of three main, structurally divergent centrosome types, i.e., centriole-containing centrosomes, yeast spindle pole bodies (SPBs), and amoebozoan nucleus-associated bodies (NABs). Here, I discuss their evolution and their key-functions in microtubule organization, mitosis, and cytokinesis. Furthermore, I provide a brief history of centrosome research and highlight recently emerged topics, such as the role of centrioles in ciliogenesis, the relationship of centrosomes and centriolar satellites, the integration of centrosomal structures into the nuclear envelope and the involvement of centrosomal components in non-centrosomal microtubule organization.

Author:Ralph GräfORCiDGND
Date of first Publication:2020/12/23
Tag:NAB; SPB; basal body; centriole; centrosome; cilium; microtubules; nucleus-associated body; spindle pole body
Source:Cells 7(2018) 11, 202; DOI: 10.3390/cells7110202
