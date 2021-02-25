Schließen

Modeling spatial patterns of humus forms in montane and subalpine forests

  • Humus forms are a distinctive morphological indicator of soil organic matter decomposition. The spatial distribution of humus forms depends on environmental factors such as topography, climate and vegetation. In montane and subalpine forests, environmental influences show a high spatial heterogeneity, which is reflected by a high spatial variability of humus forms. This study aims at examining spatial patterns of humus forms and their dependence on the spatial scale in a high mountain forest environment (Val di Sole/Val di Rabbi, Trentino, Italian Alps). On the basis of the distributions of environmental covariates across the study area, we described humus forms at the local scale (six sampling sites), slope scale (60 sampling sites) and landscape scale (30 additional sampling sites). The local variability of humus forms was analyzed with regard to the ground cover type. At the slope and landscape scale, spatial patterns of humus forms were modeled applying random forests and ordinary kriging of the model residuals. The resultsHumus forms are a distinctive morphological indicator of soil organic matter decomposition. The spatial distribution of humus forms depends on environmental factors such as topography, climate and vegetation. In montane and subalpine forests, environmental influences show a high spatial heterogeneity, which is reflected by a high spatial variability of humus forms. This study aims at examining spatial patterns of humus forms and their dependence on the spatial scale in a high mountain forest environment (Val di Sole/Val di Rabbi, Trentino, Italian Alps). On the basis of the distributions of environmental covariates across the study area, we described humus forms at the local scale (six sampling sites), slope scale (60 sampling sites) and landscape scale (30 additional sampling sites). The local variability of humus forms was analyzed with regard to the ground cover type. At the slope and landscape scale, spatial patterns of humus forms were modeled applying random forests and ordinary kriging of the model residuals. The results indicate that the occurrence of the humus form classes Mull, Mullmoder, Moder, Amphi and Eroded Moder generally depends on the topographical position. Local-scale patterns are mostly related to micro-topography (local accumulation and erosion sites) and ground cover, whereas slope-scale patterns are mainly connected with slope exposure and elevation. Patterns at the landscape scale show a rather irregular distribution, as spatial models at this scale do not account for local to slope-scale variations of humus forms. Moreover, models at the slope scale perform distinctly better than at the landscape scale. In conclusion, the results of this study highlight that landscape-scale predictions of humus forms should be accompanied by local- and slope-scale studies in order to enhance the general understanding of humus form patterns.show moreshow less

  • pmnr1128.pdfeng
    (3848KB)

    SHA-512:78a0d1343af10fdeb8cdb91fe011eafd88289dbe7e654907d3669fcc67c96876e2c2504c6d2fff78c6f5ed6a73a72ba7ddbf40771c250effa21ef8425c4007c2

Metadaten
Author details:Niels HellwigORCiD, Dylan TattiORCiDGND, Giacomo Sartori, Kerstin AnschlagGND, Ulfert Graefe, Markus EgliORCiDGND, Jean-Michel GobatORCiDGND, Gabriele BrollGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-472265
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47226
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):implications of local variability for upscaling
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1128)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/25
Year of completion:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/25
Tag:Italian Alps; forest soils; multi-scale analysis; random forest; soil organic matter decomposition; spatial modeling
Issue:1128
Page number:17
Source:Sustainability 11 (2019) 1, 48 DOI: 10.3390/su11010048
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

