Convergence rate of the modified Landweber method for solving inverse potential problems
- In this paper, we present the convergence rate analysis of the modified Landweber method under logarithmic source condition for nonlinear ill-posed problems. The regularization parameter is chosen according to the discrepancy principle. The reconstructions of the shape of an unknown domain for an inverse potential problem by using the modified Landweber method are exhibited.
|Author:
|Pornsarp PornsawadORCiDGND, Parada Sungcharoen, Christine BöckmannORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471942
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47194
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1034)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/12/15
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/12/15
|Tag:
|discrepancy principle; logarithmic source condition; modified Landweber method; nonlinear operator; regularization
|Issue:
|1034
|Page Number:
|24
|Source:
|Mathematics 8(2020) 4, 608; DOI:10.3390/math8040608
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International