Schließen

Convergence rate of the modified Landweber method for solving inverse potential problems

  • In this paper, we present the convergence rate analysis of the modified Landweber method under logarithmic source condition for nonlinear ill-posed problems. The regularization parameter is chosen according to the discrepancy principle. The reconstructions of the shape of an unknown domain for an inverse potential problem by using the modified Landweber method are exhibited.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1034.pdfeng
    (3622KB)

    SHA-512:35abb5fa38fe0bf58fd64d767a54a0677214d8afb98b9afbd4fa3fff3c733b48e4ac48465a7569cda293c4235826da734144b92897d6a6faadc2f2adca14ce39

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Pornsarp PornsawadORCiDGND, Parada Sungcharoen, Christine BöckmannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471942
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47194
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1034)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/15
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/15
Tag:discrepancy principle; logarithmic source condition; modified Landweber method; nonlinear operator; regularization
Issue:1034
Page Number:24
Source:Mathematics 8(2020) 4, 608; DOI:10.3390/math8040608
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo