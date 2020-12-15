Convergence rate of the modified Landweber method for solving inverse potential problems

Pornsarp Pornsawad, Parada Sungcharoen, Christine Böckmann In this paper, we present the convergence rate analysis of the modified Landweber method under logarithmic source condition for nonlinear ill-posed problems. The regularization parameter is chosen according to the discrepancy principle. The reconstructions of the shape of an unknown domain for an inverse potential problem by using the modified Landweber method are exhibited.