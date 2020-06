Optimierung der Leistungsdiagnostik und Entwicklung von effektiven Trainingsprogrammen in der Zweikampfsportart Judo unter Verwendung des Mess- und Informationssystems JERGo für judospezifische Anrissbewegungen

A sport-specific needs analysis is the foundation of performance diagnostic and an important requirement of training management in elite sports. In the context of performance diagnostic in judo, judo-specific pulling performances during pulling movements have strong potential to identify deficits in the force-displacement curve or in kinetic parameters (i.e., mechanical work, maximal force) during pulling movements, thus enabling training-methodical adjustments for improvement. Core stability and trunk muscle strength are important performance prerequisites for sport-specific movements to enable the optimal transfer of forces and torques from the upper limbs through the stable core to the upper limbs. In the training process of the judoka, the specific strength training has received increasing attention to develop the sportrelated muscle groups and thus to improve the ultimate effectiveness of a throwing technique. The main objective of this thesis was to optimize performance diagnostics in the combat sport of judo and develop

A sport-specific needs analysis is the foundation of performance diagnostic and an important requirement of training management in elite sports. In the context of performance diagnostic in judo, judo-specific pulling performances during pulling movements have strong potential to identify deficits in the force-displacement curve or in kinetic parameters (i.e., mechanical work, maximal force) during pulling movements, thus enabling training-methodical adjustments for improvement. Core stability and trunk muscle strength are important performance prerequisites for sport-specific movements to enable the optimal transfer of forces and torques from the upper limbs through the stable core to the upper limbs. In the training process of the judoka, the specific strength training has received increasing attention to develop the sportrelated muscle groups and thus to improve the ultimate effectiveness of a throwing technique. The main objective of this thesis was to optimize performance diagnostics in the combat sport of judo and develop effective training programs for improving judo-specific pulling movements. Specifically, a systematic needs analysis for judo was conducted, whereby the validity and reliability of kinetic parameters during pulling movements using a judo-specific ergometer system (JERGo) was examined. In addition, associations between measures of trunk muscle strength and judo-specific pulling kinetics were analyzed. Furthermore, the effectiveness of a judo-specific resistance training using the JERGo system versus a resistance training with a partner on kinetic parameters and muscle activity was examined. The sport-specific needs analysis was performed with a special focus on metabolic and muscular demands in judo as well as sport-specific injury risks. Two cross-sectional and one longitudinal study included healthy male judoka with different expertise levels. Kinetic parameters during judo-specific pulling movements were assessed by means of the JERGo system in all experimental studies. Trunk muscle strength was determined using an isokinetic dynamometer to determine associations between trunk muscle strength and judo-specific pulling kinetics. In addition, the activity of selected trunk and shoulder muscles was recorded during the pulling movement in stand to validate the JERGo system and examine the effects of pulling resistance training. Components of physical fitness were represented by bench-pull and pull-up exercises to investigate the effects of pulling resistance training on sport-non-specific performances. With respect to the muscular demands during judo, explosive pulling movements or throwing techniques are realized by the coordinated activity of several muscle groups, particularly by the lower limb and the trunk muscles. From a training scientific perspective, the JERGo system is a valid and reliable measurement tool for the diagnostics of kinetic parameters during judo-specific pulling movements. Trunk muscle strength – particularly trunk rotation – is associated with judo-specific pulling kinetics. Judo-specific resistance training using the JERGo system revealed significantly higher gains in pulling kinetics and muscle activity compared with resistance training with a partner. The findings of the present theses imply that improving muscular performance (e.g., power) in the lower limb and trunk muscles is an important basis for performing judo-specific pulling movements and throwing techniques. In addition, it is recommended to integrate the JERGo system into the judo-specific test battery for the diagnostics of judo-specific pulling kinetics. Furthermore, strengthening exercises with explosive muscle activation for trunk extensors and especially trunk rotators could have a beneficial effect on kinetic parameters during judo-specific pulling movements. Finally, it is recommended to integrate pulling resistance training in the JERGo system into judo-specific training routines.

