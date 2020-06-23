Schließen

How reliable is the electrochemical readout of MIP-sensors?

  • Electrochemical methods offer the simple characterization of the synthesis of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) and the readouts of target binding. The binding of electroinactive analytes can be detected indirectly by their modulating effect on the diffusional permeability of a redox marker through thin MIP films. However, this process generates an overall signal, which may include nonspecific interactions with the nonimprinted surface and adsorption at the electrode surface in addition to (specific) binding to the cavities. Redox-active low-molecular-weight targets and metalloproteins enable a more specific direct quantification of their binding to MIPs by measuring the faradaic current. The in situ characterization of enzymes, MIP-based mimics of redox enzymes or enzyme-labeled targets, is based on the indication of an electroactive product. This approach allows the determination of both the activity of the bio(mimetic) catalyst and of the substrate concentration.

Download full text files

  • pmnr960.pdfeng
    (3878KB)

    SHA-1:d7a3b801c92084d3cde1c1a0ff0758c994e1e5d9

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471608
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47160
ISSN:1424-8220
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (960)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/23
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/23
Tag:catalysis; direct electron transfer; electropolymerization; gate effect; molecularly imprinted polymers; redox marker
Issue:960
Pagenumber:25
Source:Sensors 20 (2020) 9, 2677 DOI:10.3390/s20092677
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo