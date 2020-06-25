A'-movement dependencies and their reflexes in Igbo
- In this thesis, I examine different A-bar movement dependencies in Igbo, a Benue-Congo language spoken in southern Nigeria. Movement dependencies are found in constructions where an element is moved to the left edge of the clause to express information-structural categories such as in questions, relativization and focus. I show that these constructions in Igbo are very uniform from a syntactic point of view. The constructions are built on two basic fronting operations: relativization and focus movement, and are biclausal. I further investigate several morphophonological effects that are found in these A-bar constructions. I propose that these effects are reflexes of movement that are triggered when an element is moved overtly in relativization or focus. This proposal helps to explain the tone patterns that have previously been assumed to be a property of relative clauses. The thesis adds to the growing body of tonal reflexes of A-bar movement reported for a few African languages. The thesis also provides an insight into theIn this thesis, I examine different A-bar movement dependencies in Igbo, a Benue-Congo language spoken in southern Nigeria. Movement dependencies are found in constructions where an element is moved to the left edge of the clause to express information-structural categories such as in questions, relativization and focus. I show that these constructions in Igbo are very uniform from a syntactic point of view. The constructions are built on two basic fronting operations: relativization and focus movement, and are biclausal. I further investigate several morphophonological effects that are found in these A-bar constructions. I propose that these effects are reflexes of movement that are triggered when an element is moved overtly in relativization or focus. This proposal helps to explain the tone patterns that have previously been assumed to be a property of relative clauses. The thesis adds to the growing body of tonal reflexes of A-bar movement reported for a few African languages. The thesis also provides an insight into the complementizer domain (C-domain) of Igbo.…
- In dieser Dissertation untersuche ich verschiedene syntaktische A-quer-Bewegungsabhängigkeiten in Igbo, einer Benue-Kongo-Sprache, die im Süden Nigerias gesprochen wird. Bewegungsabhängigkeiten finden sich in Konstruktionen, in denen ein Element an den linken Satzrand bewegt wird, um informationsstrukturelle Kategorien auszudrücken, etwa in Fragen, Relativsatzbildung und Fokussierung. Ich zeige, dass diese Konstruktionen in Igbo in Hinblick auf die Syntax sehr einheitlich sind. Die Konstruktionen bauen auf zwei grundlegenden Voranstellungsoperationen auf – Relativierung und Fokusbewegung – und sind biklausal. Außerdem untersuche ich verschiedene morphophonologische Effekte, die in diesen A-quer-Konstruktionen vorkommen. Ich schlage vor, dass die Effekte Ausdruck von Bewegung sind und dadurch ausgelöst werden, dass ein Element zum Zweck der Relativsatzbildung oder Fokussierung bewegt wird. Die Dissertation liefert einen weiteren Beleg für tonale Effekte von A-quer-Bewegung, die bereits für einige afrikanische Sprachen berichtetIn dieser Dissertation untersuche ich verschiedene syntaktische A-quer-Bewegungsabhängigkeiten in Igbo, einer Benue-Kongo-Sprache, die im Süden Nigerias gesprochen wird. Bewegungsabhängigkeiten finden sich in Konstruktionen, in denen ein Element an den linken Satzrand bewegt wird, um informationsstrukturelle Kategorien auszudrücken, etwa in Fragen, Relativsatzbildung und Fokussierung. Ich zeige, dass diese Konstruktionen in Igbo in Hinblick auf die Syntax sehr einheitlich sind. Die Konstruktionen bauen auf zwei grundlegenden Voranstellungsoperationen auf – Relativierung und Fokusbewegung – und sind biklausal. Außerdem untersuche ich verschiedene morphophonologische Effekte, die in diesen A-quer-Konstruktionen vorkommen. Ich schlage vor, dass die Effekte Ausdruck von Bewegung sind und dadurch ausgelöst werden, dass ein Element zum Zweck der Relativsatzbildung oder Fokussierung bewegt wird. Die Dissertation liefert einen weiteren Beleg für tonale Effekte von A-quer-Bewegung, die bereits für einige afrikanische Sprachen berichtet wurden. Die Arbeit gibt auch Aufschluss über die Komplementierer-Domäne (C-domain) in Igbo.…
|Author:
|Mary AmaechiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471524
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47152
|Title Additional (German):
|A'-Bewegungsabhängigkeiten und ihre Reflexe im Igbo
|Advisor:
|Doreen Georgi
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/05/29
|Release Date:
|2020/06/24
|Tag:
|A-quer-Bewegung; Fokus; Igbo; Relativsätze; Spaltsätze
A-bar movement; Igbo; clefts; focus; relativization
|Pagenumber:
|i, 195
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik / Syntax, Morphology & Variability
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International