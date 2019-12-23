Schließen

The in vivo mechanics of the magnetotactic backbone as revealed by correlative FLIM-FRET and STED microscopy

  • Protein interaction and protein imaging strongly benefit from the advancements in time-resolved and superresolution fluorescence microscopic techniques. However, the techniques were typically applied separately and ex vivo because of technical challenges and the absence of suitable fluorescent protein pairs. Here, we show correlative in vivo fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy Forster resonance energy transfer (FLIM-FRET) and stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy to unravel protein mechanics and structure in living cells. We use magnetotactic bacteria as a model system where two proteins, MamJ and MamK, are used to assemble magnetic particles called magnetosomes. The filament polymerizes out of MamK and the magnetosomes are connected via the linker MamJ. Our system reveals that bacterial filamentous structures are more fragile than the connection of biomineralized particles to this filament. More importantly, we anticipate the technique to find wide applicability for the study and quantification of biological processesProtein interaction and protein imaging strongly benefit from the advancements in time-resolved and superresolution fluorescence microscopic techniques. However, the techniques were typically applied separately and ex vivo because of technical challenges and the absence of suitable fluorescent protein pairs. Here, we show correlative in vivo fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy Forster resonance energy transfer (FLIM-FRET) and stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy to unravel protein mechanics and structure in living cells. We use magnetotactic bacteria as a model system where two proteins, MamJ and MamK, are used to assemble magnetic particles called magnetosomes. The filament polymerizes out of MamK and the magnetosomes are connected via the linker MamJ. Our system reveals that bacterial filamentous structures are more fragile than the connection of biomineralized particles to this filament. More importantly, we anticipate the technique to find wide applicability for the study and quantification of biological processes in living cells and at high resolution.show moreshow less

Author:Erika Günther, André KlaußGND, Mauricio Toro-Nahuelpan, Dirk Schüler, Carsten HilleGND, Damien Faivre
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-55804-5
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31873083
Parent Title (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/23
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/06/15
Volume:9
Pagenumber:9
Funder:Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03IPT517Y]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

