Tanakh Ram: Translating the Hebrew Bible into Israeli
- The Ram Bible (Tanakh Ram) is a recently-published Bible edition printed in two columns: the right-hand column features the original biblical Hebrew text and the lefthand column features the translation of the Bible into a high-register literary Israeli (Reclaimed Hebrew). The Ram Bible edition has gained impressive academic and popular attention. This paper looks at differences between academics, teachers, students, media personalities and senior officials in the education system, regarding their attitude to the Ram Bible. Our study reveals that Bible teachers and students who make frequent use of this edition understand its contribution to comprehending the biblical language, stories, and ideas. Opponents of Ram Bible are typically administrators and theoretician scholars who advocate the importance of teaching the Bible but do not actually teach it themselves. We argue that the fundamental difference between biblical Hebrew and Israeli makes the Hebrew Bible incomprehensible to native Israeli speakers. We explain the advantages ofThe Ram Bible (Tanakh Ram) is a recently-published Bible edition printed in two columns: the right-hand column features the original biblical Hebrew text and the lefthand column features the translation of the Bible into a high-register literary Israeli (Reclaimed Hebrew). The Ram Bible edition has gained impressive academic and popular attention. This paper looks at differences between academics, teachers, students, media personalities and senior officials in the education system, regarding their attitude to the Ram Bible. Our study reveals that Bible teachers and students who make frequent use of this edition understand its contribution to comprehending the biblical language, stories, and ideas. Opponents of Ram Bible are typically administrators and theoretician scholars who advocate the importance of teaching the Bible but do not actually teach it themselves. We argue that the fundamental difference between biblical Hebrew and Israeli makes the Hebrew Bible incomprehensible to native Israeli speakers. We explain the advantages of employing tools such as the Ram Bible.…
|Author:
|Gitit Holzman, Ghil‘ad ZuckermannORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471395
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47139
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-468-5
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Parent Title (German):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/06/18
|Issue:
|25
|Pagenumber:
|18
|First Page:
|105
|Last Page:
|122
|Source:
|PaRDeS / Heft 25 (2019) / ISBN: 978-3-86956-468-5, S. 105-122
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2019) 25
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International