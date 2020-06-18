Translating Jewish Cemeteries in Morocco
- This paper addresses issues of translating both words and rituals as Muslim cemetery keepers care for Jewish graves and recite traditional prayers for the dead in Morocco. Several issues of translation must be dealt with while considering these rare and disappearing practices. The first issue to be discussed is the translation of Hebrew inscriptions into French by cemetery keepers. One cemetery keeper in Meknes has tried to compile an exhaustive index of the names and dates represented on the gravestones under her care. The Muslim guard of the Jewish cemetery in Sefrou, on the other hand, has somewhat famously told visitors differing stories about his ability and willingness to pray the Kaddish over the graves of emigrated relatives who cannot return to mark an anniversary death. These practices provide the context for considering how the act of Muslims caring for Jewish graves creates linguistic and ritual translations of traditional Jewish ancestor care.
|Author:
|Cory Driver
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471385
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47138
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-468-5
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Parent Title (German):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/06/18
|Issue:
|25
|Pagenumber:
|14
|First Page:
|89
|Last Page:
|102
|Source:
|PaRDeS / Heft 25 (2019) / ISBN: 978-3-86956-468-5, S. 89-102
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2019) 25
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International