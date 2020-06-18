Schließen

Translating Jewish Cemeteries in Morocco

  • This paper addresses issues of translating both words and rituals as Muslim cemetery keepers care for Jewish graves and recite traditional prayers for the dead in Morocco. Several issues of translation must be dealt with while considering these rare and disappearing practices. The first issue to be discussed is the translation of Hebrew inscriptions into French by cemetery keepers. One cemetery keeper in Meknes has tried to compile an exhaustive index of the names and dates represented on the gravestones under her care. The Muslim guard of the Jewish cemetery in Sefrou, on the other hand, has somewhat famously told visitors differing stories about his ability and willingness to pray the Kaddish over the graves of emigrated relatives who cannot return to mark an anniversary death. These practices provide the context for considering how the act of Muslims caring for Jewish graves creates linguistic and ritual translations of traditional Jewish ancestor care.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Cory Driver
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471385
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47138
ISBN:978-3-86956-468-5
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Parent Title (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/18
Issue:25
Pagenumber:14
First Page:89
Last Page:102
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 25 (2019) / ISBN: 978-3-86956-468-5, S. 89-102
RVK - Regensburg Classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2019) 25
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo