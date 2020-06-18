Radical Translation as Transvaluation
- Scholars of modern Jewish thought explore the hermeneutics of “translation” to describe the transference of concepts between discourses. I suggest a more radical approach – translation as transvaluation – is required. Eschewing modern tests of truth such as “the author would have accepted it” and “the author should have accepted it,” this radical form of translation is intentionally unfaithful to original meanings. However, it is not a reductionist reading or a liberating text. Instead, it is a persistent squabble depending on both source and translation for sustenance. Exploring this paradigm entails a review of three expositions of the Korah biblical narrative; three readings dedicated to keeping an eye on current events: (1) Tsene-rene (Prague, 1622), biblical prose; (2) Yaldei Yisrael Kodesh, (Tel Aviv, 1973), a secular Zionist reworking of Tsene-rene; and (3) The Jews are Coming (Israel, 2014–2017) a satirical television show.
|Author:
|Netta Schramm
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471374
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47137
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-468-5
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Parent Title (German):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
|Subtitle (English):
|from Tsene-Rene to The Jews Are Coming: Three Readings of Korah’s Rebellion
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/06/18
|Issue:
|25
|First Page:
|73
|Last Page:
|87
|Source:
|PaRDeS / Heft 25 (2019) / ISBN: 978-3-86956-468-5, S. 73-87
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2019) 25
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International