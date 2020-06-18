Schließen

Radical Translation as Transvaluation

  • Scholars of modern Jewish thought explore the hermeneutics of “translation” to describe the transference of concepts between discourses. I suggest a more radical approach – translation as transvaluation – is required. Eschewing modern tests of truth such as “the author would have accepted it” and “the author should have accepted it,” this radical form of translation is intentionally unfaithful to original meanings. However, it is not a reductionist reading or a liberating text. Instead, it is a persistent squabble depending on both source and translation for sustenance. Exploring this paradigm entails a review of three expositions of the Korah biblical narrative; three readings dedicated to keeping an eye on current events: (1) Tsene-rene (Prague, 1622), biblical prose; (2) Yaldei Yisrael Kodesh, (Tel Aviv, 1973), a secular Zionist reworking of Tsene-rene; and (3) The Jews are Coming (Israel, 2014–2017) a satirical television show.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Netta Schramm
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471374
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47137
ISBN:978-3-86956-468-5
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Parent Title (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
Subtitle (English):from Tsene-Rene to The Jews Are Coming: Three Readings of Korah’s Rebellion
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/18
Issue:25
First Page:73
Last Page:87
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 25 (2019) / ISBN: 978-3-86956-468-5, S. 73-87
RVK - Regensburg Classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2019) 25
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo