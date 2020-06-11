Solubility limits and phase stabilizing effects of mixed hybrid perovskites
|Author:
|Frederike LehmannORCiD
|Advisor:
|Andreas Taubert, Susan Schorr, Thorsten Gesing
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/03/18
|Release Date:
|2020/06/11
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften