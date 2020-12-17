Schließen

Data on euglyphid testate amoeba densities, corresponding protozoic silicon pools, and selected soil parameters of initial and forested biogeosystems

  • The dataset in the present article provides information on protozoic silicon (Si) pools represented by euglyphid testate amoebae (TA) in soils of initial and forested biogeosystems. Protozoic Si pools were calculated from densities of euglyphid TA shells and corresponding Si contents. The article also includes data on potential annual biosilicification rates of euglyphid TA at the examined sites. Furthermore, data on selected soil parameters (e.g., readily-available Si, soil pH) and site characteristics (e.g., soil groups, climate data) can be found. The data might be interesting for researchers focusing on biological processes in Si cycling in general and euglyphid TA and corresponding protozoic Si pools in particular.

  pmnr1039.pdf
Metadaten
Author:Daniel PuppeORCiD, Manfred Wanner, Michael SommerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471160
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47116
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1039)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/17
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/17
Tag:Euglyphida; biogenic silica; biosilicification; silicon cycling; terrestrial biogeosystems
Issue:1039
Page Number:9
Source:Data in Brief 21(2018), 1697–1703; DOI: 10.1016/j.dib.2018.10.164
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); Open Access Fund of the Leibniz Association
Grant Number:PU 626/2-1, SO 302/7-1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

