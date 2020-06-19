Automatic affective reactions to exercise-related stimuli
- Even though the majority of individuals know that exercising is healthy, a high percentage struggle to achieve the recommended amount of exercise. The (social-cognitive) theories that are commonly applied to explain exercise motivation refer to the assumption that people base their decisions mainly on rational reasoning. However, behavior is not only bound to reflection. In recent years, the role of automaticity and affect for exercise motivation has been increasingly discussed. In this dissertation, central assumptions of the affective–reflective theory of physical inactivity and exercise (ART; Brand & Ekkekakis, 2018), an exercise-specific dual-process theory that emphasizes the role of a momentary automatic affective reaction for exercise-decisions, were examined. The central aim of this dissertation was to investigate exercisers and non-exercisers automatic affective reactions to exercise-related stimuli (i.e., type-1 process). In particular, the two components of the ART’s type-1 process, that are, automatic associations withEven though the majority of individuals know that exercising is healthy, a high percentage struggle to achieve the recommended amount of exercise. The (social-cognitive) theories that are commonly applied to explain exercise motivation refer to the assumption that people base their decisions mainly on rational reasoning. However, behavior is not only bound to reflection. In recent years, the role of automaticity and affect for exercise motivation has been increasingly discussed. In this dissertation, central assumptions of the affective–reflective theory of physical inactivity and exercise (ART; Brand & Ekkekakis, 2018), an exercise-specific dual-process theory that emphasizes the role of a momentary automatic affective reaction for exercise-decisions, were examined. The central aim of this dissertation was to investigate exercisers and non-exercisers automatic affective reactions to exercise-related stimuli (i.e., type-1 process). In particular, the two components of the ART’s type-1 process, that are, automatic associations with exercise and the automatic affective valuation to exercise, were under study. In the first publication (Schinkoeth & Antoniewicz, 2017), research on automatic (evaluative) associations with exercise was summarized and evaluated in a systematic review. The results indicated that automatic associations with exercise appeared to be relevant predictors for exercise behavior and other exercise-related variables, providing evidence for a central assumption of the ART’s type-1 process. Furthermore, indirect methods seem to be suitable to assess automatic associations. The aim of the second publication (Schinkoeth, Weymar, & Brand, 2019) was to approach the somato-affective core of the automatic valuation of exercise using analysis of reactivity in vagal HRV while viewing exercise-related pictures. Results revealed that differences in exercise volume could be regressed on HRV reactivity. In light of the ART, these findings were interpreted as evidence of an inter-individual affective reaction elicited at the thought of exercise and triggered by exercise-stimuli. In the third publication (Schinkoeth & Brand, 2019, subm.), it was sought to disentangle and relate to each other the ART’s type-1 process components—automatic associations and the affective valuation of exercise. Automatic associations to exercise were assessed with a recoding-free variant of an implicit association test (IAT). Analysis of HRV reactivity was applied to approach a somatic component of the affective valuation, and facial reactions in a facial expression (FE) task served as indicators of the automatic affective reaction’s valence. Exercise behavior was assessed via self-report. The measurement of the affective valuation’s valence with the FE task did not work well in this study. HRV reactivity was predicted by the IAT score and did also statistically predict exercise behavior. These results thus confirm and expand upon the results of publication two and provide empirical evidence for the type-1 process, as defined in the ART. This dissertation advances the field of exercise psychology concerning the influence of automaticity and affect on exercise motivation. Moreover, both methodical implications and theoretical extensions for the ART can be derived from the results.…
- Obwohl die meisten Menschen wissen, dass Sport gesund ist, hat ein hoher Prozentsatz Mühe, die empfohlenen Bewegungsumfänge zu erreichen. Sozial-kognitive Theorien, die üblicherweise zur Erklärung von Sportmotivation angewendet werden, stützen sich auf die Annahme, dass Menschen ihre Entscheidungen hauptsächlich auf Grund rationaler Überlegungen treffen. Unser Verhalten ist jedoch nicht immer rational. In den letzten Jahren ist die Rolle von Automatizität und Affekt für die Sportmotivation daher zunehmend diskutiert worden. In dieser Dissertation wurden zentrale Annahmen der affective–reflective theory zur Erklärung von körperlicher Inaktivität und Sporttreiben (ART; Brand & Ekkekakis, 2018), einer sportspezifischen Zwei-Prozesstheorie, die die Rolle einer momentanen automatischen affektiven Reaktion für Sportentscheidungen betont, überprüft. Das zentrale Ziel dieser Dissertation war die Untersuchung automatisch affektiver Reaktionen von Sportlern und Nicht-Sportlern auf sportbezogene Stimuli (i.e., Typ-1-Prozess). Insbesondere wurdenObwohl die meisten Menschen wissen, dass Sport gesund ist, hat ein hoher Prozentsatz Mühe, die empfohlenen Bewegungsumfänge zu erreichen. Sozial-kognitive Theorien, die üblicherweise zur Erklärung von Sportmotivation angewendet werden, stützen sich auf die Annahme, dass Menschen ihre Entscheidungen hauptsächlich auf Grund rationaler Überlegungen treffen. Unser Verhalten ist jedoch nicht immer rational. In den letzten Jahren ist die Rolle von Automatizität und Affekt für die Sportmotivation daher zunehmend diskutiert worden. In dieser Dissertation wurden zentrale Annahmen der affective–reflective theory zur Erklärung von körperlicher Inaktivität und Sporttreiben (ART; Brand & Ekkekakis, 2018), einer sportspezifischen Zwei-Prozesstheorie, die die Rolle einer momentanen automatischen affektiven Reaktion für Sportentscheidungen betont, überprüft. Das zentrale Ziel dieser Dissertation war die Untersuchung automatisch affektiver Reaktionen von Sportlern und Nicht-Sportlern auf sportbezogene Stimuli (i.e., Typ-1-Prozess). Insbesondere wurden die beiden in der ART beschrieben Komponenten dieser automatisch affektiven Reaktion, d.h. die automatischen Assoziationen zu Sport und die automatische affektive Valuation von Sport, untersucht. In der ersten Publikation (Schinkoeth & Antoniewicz, 2017) wurde die Forschung zu automatischen Assoziationen zu Sport in einem systematischen Review zusammengefasst und evaluiert. Die Ergebnisse deuteten darauf hin, dass automatische Assoziationen relevante Prädiktoren für das Sportverhalten und andere sportbezogene Variablen zu sein scheinen, was den Beweis für eine zentrale Annahme des Typ-1-Prozesses der ART lieferte. Darüber hinaus scheinen indirekte Methoden geeignet zu sein um automatische Assoziationen zu messen. Das Ziel der zweiten Publikation (Schinkoeth, Weymar, & Brand, 2019) war es, sich dem somato-affektiven Kern der automatischen Valuation von Sport mittels Analyse der Reaktivität der vagalen HRV bei Betrachtung von Sportbildern zu nähern. Die Ergebnisse zeigten, dass die HRV-Reaktivität Unterschiede im Sportumfang hervorsagen konnte. Im Licht der ART wurden diese Befunde als Hinweis auf eine interindividuelle affektive Reaktion interpretiert, die beim bloßen Gedanken an Sport hervorgerufen und durch die Sportbilder ausgelöst wurde. In der dritten Publikation (Schinkoeth & Brand, 2019, subm.) wurde versucht, die Typ-1-Prozesskomponenten der ART - automatische Assoziationen und die affektive Valuation von Sport - zu trennen und in Beziehung zueinander zu setzen. Automatische Assoziationen zu Sport wurden mit einer rekodierungsfreien Variante eines impliziten Assoziationstests (IAT) gemessen. Die Analyse der HRV-Reaktivität wurde genutzt, um sich einer somatischen Komponente der affektiven Valuation zu nähern, und Gesichtsreaktionen in einer Mimikaufgabe (GR) dienten als Indikatoren für die Valenz der automatischen affektiven Reaktion. Das Bewegungsverhalten wurde mittels Selbstbericht bewertet. Die Messung der Valenz der affektiven Valuation mit der GR-Aufgabe funktionierte in dieser Studie nicht. Es konnte aber gezeigt werden, dass die HRV-Reaktivität durch den IAT-Score hervorgesagt werden konnte und wiederum das selbstberichtete Sportverhalten statistisch vorhersagen konnte. Diese Ergebnisse bestätigen und erweitern somit die Ergebnisse der Publikation zwei und liefern empirische Evidenz für den Typ-1-Prozess, wie er in der ART definiert ist. Die Ergbenisse dieser Dissertation tragen dazu bei die Forschung Rund um den Einfluss von Automatizität und Affekt auf die Sportmotivation entscheidend voran zu treiben. Darüber hinaus lassen sich aus den Ergebnissen sowohl methodische Implikationen als auch theoretische Erweiterungen für die ART ableiten.…
|Author:
|Michaela SchinkoethORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-471115
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47111
|Subtitle (English):
|towards a better understanding of exercise motivation
|Subtitle (German):
|für ein besseres Verständnis der Sportmotivation
|Title Additional (German):
|Automatisch affektive Reaktionen auf Sportstimuli
|Referee:
|Ralf BrandORCiDGND, Zachary ZenkoORCiD
|Advisor:
|Ralf Brand
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/05/14
|Release Date:
|2020/06/19
|Tag:
|Affekt; Automatizität; Motivation; Sport
Zwei-Prozess; affect; automatic; dual-process; exercise; motivation
|Pagenumber:
|II, 117
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht