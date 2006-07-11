Schließen

Stochastic circumplanetary dynamics of rotating non-spherical dust particles

  We develop a model of stochastic radiation pressure for rotating non-spherical particles and apply the model to circumplanetary dynamics of dust grains. The stochastic properties of the radiation pressure are related to the ensemble-averaged characteristics of the rotating particles, which are given in terms of the rotational time-correlation function of a grain. We investigate the model analytically and show that an ensemble of particle trajectories demonstrates a diffusion-like behaviour. The analytical results are compared with numerical simulations, performed for the motion of the dusty ejecta from Deimos in orbit around Mars. We find that the theoretical predictions are in a good agreement with the simulation results. The agreement however deteriorates at later time, when the impact of non-linear terms, neglected in the analytic approach, becomes significant. Our results indicate that the stochastic modulation of the radiation pressure can play an important role in the circumplanetary dynamics of dust and may in case of some dusty systems noticeably alter an optical depth. (c) 2006 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author:Martin MakuchGND, Nikolai V. BrilliantovORCiDGND, Miodrag Sremcevic, Frank SpahnORCiDGND, Alexander V. Krivov
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pss.2006.05.006
ISSN:0032-0633
Parent Title (English):Planetary and space science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/07/11
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/06/10
Tag:Deimos; Mars; ejecta; radiation pressure; stochastics
Volume:54
Issue:9-10
Pagenumber:16
First Page:855
Last Page:870
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

