Schließen

Physics of dusty rings: History and perspective

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Eberhard GrünGND, Imke de PaterORCiDGND, Mark Showalter, Frank SpahnORCiDGND, Ralf SramaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pss.2006.05.005
ISSN:0032-0633
Parent Title (English):Planetary and space science
Subtitle (German):Foreword
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/06/10
Volume:54
Issue:9-10
Pagenumber:7
First Page:837
Last Page:843
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo