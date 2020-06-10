Schließen

Reactions of chlorogenic acid and quercetin with a soy protein isolate - Influence on the in vivo food protein quality in rats

  • Plant phenolic compounds are known to interact with proteins producing changes in the food (e.g., biological value (BV), color, taste). Therefore, the in vivo relevance, especially, of covalent phenolprotein reactions on protein quality was studied in a rat bioassay. The rats were fed protein derivatives at a 10% protein level. Soy proteins were derivatized with chlorogenic acid and quercetin (derivatization levels: 0.056 and 0.28 mmol phenolic compound/gram protein). Analysis of nitrogen in diets, urine, and fecal samples as well as the distribution of amino acids were determined. Depending on the degree of derivatization, the rats fed with soy protein derivatives showed an increased excretion of fecal and urinary nitrogen. As a result, true nitrogen digestibility, BV, and net protein utilization were adversely affected. Protein digestibility corrected amino acid score was decreased for lysine, tryptophan, and sulfur containing amino acids.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sascha RohnORCiDGND, Klaus-Jürgen Petzke, Harshadrai Manilal RawelORCiDGND, Jürgen KrollGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.200600043
ISSN:1613-4125
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16835872
Parent Title (English):Molecular nutrition & food research : bioactivity, chemistry, immunology, microbiology, safety, technology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/06/10
Tag:amino acid score; plant phenolic compounds; protein derivatization; protein digestibility; soy protein
Volume:50
Pagenumber:9
First Page:696
Last Page:704
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo