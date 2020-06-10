Lernzeitnutzung im Planspielunterricht
- Effektive Lernzeitnutzung gilt als einer der wichtigsten Prädiktoren für erfolgreichen Unterricht. Die vorliegende Studie untersucht in einem dyadischen kooperativen Lernsetting, wie sich die kognitiven Grundfähigkeiten und Zielorientierungen der Partner in den offenen Phasen eines Planspielunterrichts auf die effektive Lernzeitnutzung auswirken. Hierzu nutzten wir die neu entwickelte Multimodale Video- und Audioanalysemethode (MuVA), welche es ermöglicht, Schüler-Interaktionen in offenen Unterrichtsphasen reliabel zu dokumentieren. In zweischrittigen Regressionsmodellen ließ sich aufzeigen, dass sowohl Lernenden- als auch Partnervariablen signifikante Anteile der Varianz erklären: Bei Lernenden selbst beeinflusst eine hohe Leistungszielorientierung die effektive Lernzeitnutzung negativ und eine hohe Vermeidungs-Leistungszielorientierung positiv. Einflüsse durch die Eigenschaften der Lernpartner zeigten sich in positiver Richtung für hohe Ausprägungen der Lern-Zielorientierung und der Vermeidungs-Leistungszielorientierung sowie inEffektive Lernzeitnutzung gilt als einer der wichtigsten Prädiktoren für erfolgreichen Unterricht. Die vorliegende Studie untersucht in einem dyadischen kooperativen Lernsetting, wie sich die kognitiven Grundfähigkeiten und Zielorientierungen der Partner in den offenen Phasen eines Planspielunterrichts auf die effektive Lernzeitnutzung auswirken. Hierzu nutzten wir die neu entwickelte Multimodale Video- und Audioanalysemethode (MuVA), welche es ermöglicht, Schüler-Interaktionen in offenen Unterrichtsphasen reliabel zu dokumentieren. In zweischrittigen Regressionsmodellen ließ sich aufzeigen, dass sowohl Lernenden- als auch Partnervariablen signifikante Anteile der Varianz erklären: Bei Lernenden selbst beeinflusst eine hohe Leistungszielorientierung die effektive Lernzeitnutzung negativ und eine hohe Vermeidungs-Leistungszielorientierung positiv. Einflüsse durch die Eigenschaften der Lernpartner zeigten sich in positiver Richtung für hohe Ausprägungen der Lern-Zielorientierung und der Vermeidungs-Leistungszielorientierung sowie in negativer Richtung für eine hohe Arbeitsvermeidungsorientierung. Kognitive Grundfähigkeiten hatten keinen Einfluss auf die effektive Lernzeitnutzung.…
- The effective use of learning time is considered one of the most important predictors of successful and good teaching. In the present study we investigated how cognitive skills and goal orientation influenced the effective use of learning time during the open phases of game-based learning We used a newly developed method for video- and audio analysis (German: MuVA), which allowed for reliable documentation of students’ interactions during those phases. The two-step multiple regression model demonstrated that both the learner’s and the learning partner’s goal orientation explain significant parts of the variance: A high performance goal orientation impairs a student’s effective use of learning time, while a high performance avoidance orientation has a positive impact on his or her effective use of learning time. Working with a partner who has a high learning goal orientation or a high work avoidance orientation increases a student’s effective use of his or her learning time, while a high work avoidance orientation on the partner’s sideThe effective use of learning time is considered one of the most important predictors of successful and good teaching. In the present study we investigated how cognitive skills and goal orientation influenced the effective use of learning time during the open phases of game-based learning We used a newly developed method for video- and audio analysis (German: MuVA), which allowed for reliable documentation of students’ interactions during those phases. The two-step multiple regression model demonstrated that both the learner’s and the learning partner’s goal orientation explain significant parts of the variance: A high performance goal orientation impairs a student’s effective use of learning time, while a high performance avoidance orientation has a positive impact on his or her effective use of learning time. Working with a partner who has a high learning goal orientation or a high work avoidance orientation increases a student’s effective use of his or her learning time, while a high work avoidance orientation on the partner’s side has the opposite effect. Cognitive skills did not influence the effective use of learning time.…
|Antonia Scholkmann, Jens Siemon, Kay-Dennis Boom, Michel KniggeORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11618-017-0736-4
|1434-663X
|1862-5215
|Zeitschrift für Erziehungswissenschaft
|Eine Analyse des Einflusses kognitiver Fähigkeiten, Zielorientierungen und Charakteristika von Lernpartnern anhand von Videodaten
|Time on task during game-based learning. The effects of cognitive skills, goal orientations and the characteristics of learning partners - an analysis based on video data
|Springer
|Wiesbaden
|Article
|German
|2017
|2017
|2020/06/10
|Planspiel; Videoanalyse; Zielorientierung; effektive Lernzeit; kognitive Grundfähigkeiten
Cognitive skills; Effective learning time; Game-based learning; Goal orientation; Time on task; Video analysis
|20
|19
|651
|669
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erziehungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access