Lernzeitnutzung im Planspielunterricht

The effective use of learning time is considered one of the most important predictors of successful and good teaching. In the present study we investigated how cognitive skills and goal orientation influenced the effective use of learning time during the open phases of game-based learning We used a newly developed method for video- and audio analysis (German: MuVA), which allowed for reliable documentation of students’ interactions during those phases. The two-step multiple regression model demonstrated that both the learner’s and the learning partner’s goal orientation explain significant parts of the variance: A high performance goal orientation impairs a student’s effective use of learning time, while a high performance avoidance orientation has a positive impact on his or her effective use of learning time. Working with a partner who has a high learning goal orientation or a high work avoidance orientation increases a student’s effective use of his or her learning time, while a high work avoidance orientation on the partner’s side has the opposite effect. Cognitive skills did not influence the effective use of learning time.

