Nervous allies
- Diese Dissertation untersucht die Entwicklung der diplomatischen Beziehungen zwischen Frankreich, den USA und der Bundesrepublik Deutschland im Zeitraum von 1969-1980. Auf breiter multiarchivarischer Quellengrundlage rekonstruiert sie die interdependente Außenpolitik dieser drei Staaten im Kontext zentraler Themenkomplexe der 1970er Jahre: des Aufstiegs und Verfalls der Entspannungspolitik, des Streits um den Status quo in Europa, die Deutsche Frage und die Zukunft Berlins, der internationalen Wirtschafts- und Währungskrise, der Debatte um Sicherheit und Zukunft des westlichen Bündnisses und des NATO-Doppelbeschlusses. Ebenso betrachtet werden eine Reihe von regionalen Ereignissen und Konflikten mit weitreichenden Auswirkungen wie der Jom-Kippur-Krieg, die Portugiesische Revolution oder die sowjetische Invasion Afghanistans. Die Untersuchung folgt der zentralen, theoretisch motivierten Fragestellung, in welchem Maß staatliche Außenpolitik und diplomatische Beziehungen von individuellen Akteuren an der Spitze der Regierungen, ihrenDiese Dissertation untersucht die Entwicklung der diplomatischen Beziehungen zwischen Frankreich, den USA und der Bundesrepublik Deutschland im Zeitraum von 1969-1980. Auf breiter multiarchivarischer Quellengrundlage rekonstruiert sie die interdependente Außenpolitik dieser drei Staaten im Kontext zentraler Themenkomplexe der 1970er Jahre: des Aufstiegs und Verfalls der Entspannungspolitik, des Streits um den Status quo in Europa, die Deutsche Frage und die Zukunft Berlins, der internationalen Wirtschafts- und Währungskrise, der Debatte um Sicherheit und Zukunft des westlichen Bündnisses und des NATO-Doppelbeschlusses. Ebenso betrachtet werden eine Reihe von regionalen Ereignissen und Konflikten mit weitreichenden Auswirkungen wie der Jom-Kippur-Krieg, die Portugiesische Revolution oder die sowjetische Invasion Afghanistans. Die Untersuchung folgt der zentralen, theoretisch motivierten Fragestellung, in welchem Maß staatliche Außenpolitik und diplomatische Beziehungen von individuellen Akteuren an der Spitze der Regierungen, ihren Agenden, Sichtweisen und persönlichen Beziehungen zu internationalen Partnern geprägt wurden oder in welchem Maß deren Entscheidungsfindung andererseits durch strukturelle Faktoren geopolitischer, ökonomischer oder politischer Natur definiert und limitiert wurde. Um diese Frage zu beantworten, fokussiert sich die Dissertation auf die Analyse von Regierungswechseln und deren Auswirkungen auf Kontinuität und Wandel der Außenpolitik. Die Narrative umfasst sieben solcher Regierungswechsel: von Bundeskanzler Kurt Georg Kiesinger zu Willy Brandt (1969) und von Brandt zu Helmut Schmidt (1974) in Bonn, von Präsident Charles de Gaulle zu Georges Pompidou (1969) und von Pompidou zu Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1974) in Paris sowie von Lyndon B. Johnson zu Richard M. Nixon (1969), von Nixon zu Gerald R. Ford (1974) und von Ford zu Jimmy Carter (1977) in Washington. Abseits eines Spektrums empirisch fundierter Erkenntnisse über die Geschichte der internationalen Beziehungen der 1970er Jahre belegt diese Arbeit vor allem hochgradig personalisierte und exklusive außenpolitische Entscheidungsstrukturen und eine deutliche Abhängigkeit der Qualität intergouvernementaler Beziehungen von den persönlichen Beziehungen außenpolitischer Führungspersönlichkeiten. Zugleich werden jedoch strukturelle Grenzen ihres Handlungsspielraums im internationalen System deutlich, die von Faktoren wie militärischer Sicherheit und geopolitischer Lage, Zugang zu Ressourcen und ökonomischer Leistungsfähigkeit sowie politischem Druck aus dem In- und Ausland abhängen. Die Dissertation kommt zu dem zentralen Ergebnis, dass Regierungswechsel zwar bisweilen drastische Einschnitte in Inhalt und Stil der auswärtigen Beziehungen nach sich zogen und Bonn, Paris und Washington im Laufe der Dekade mit vielerlei neuen Herausforderungen konfrontiert wurden, dass in der Gesamtschau jedoch pfadabhängige strukturelle Druckszenarien zu höherer politischer Kontinuität im internationalen System führten, als oft mit den für tiefgreifenden historischen Wandel bekannten 1970er Jahren assoziiert wird.…
- This dissertation researches the evolving diplomatic relationship between France, the United States, and the Federal Republic of Germany in the years from 1969 to 1980. Based on a broad range of archival sources from all three States, it reconstructs their interdependent foreign policy in the context of the great issues of the 1970s: the rise and fall of détente, the fight for the European status quo, the German question and the future of Berlin, the international economic and monetary crisis, the security and future of the Western Alliance, the NATO dual track decision, as well as a spectrum of regional events and conflicts with far-reaching consequences, such as the Yom Kippur war, the Portuguese Revolution, or the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. At the heart of the inquiry lies the theoretically motivated question to which degree foreign policy and diplomatic relations were shaped by individual actors on the highest level of Government and their personal agendas, perspectives, and relations with their international partners, orThis dissertation researches the evolving diplomatic relationship between France, the United States, and the Federal Republic of Germany in the years from 1969 to 1980. Based on a broad range of archival sources from all three States, it reconstructs their interdependent foreign policy in the context of the great issues of the 1970s: the rise and fall of détente, the fight for the European status quo, the German question and the future of Berlin, the international economic and monetary crisis, the security and future of the Western Alliance, the NATO dual track decision, as well as a spectrum of regional events and conflicts with far-reaching consequences, such as the Yom Kippur war, the Portuguese Revolution, or the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. At the heart of the inquiry lies the theoretically motivated question to which degree foreign policy and diplomatic relations were shaped by individual actors on the highest level of Government and their personal agendas, perspectives, and relations with their international partners, or to which degree, on the other hand, their decision-making was defined and limited by structural factors of geostrategic, economic or political nature. To answer this question, the dissertation focuses on analyzing government change and its impact on foreign policy. The narrative encompasses seven such changes of Government: in Bonn, from Chancellor Kurt Georg Kiesinger to Willy Brandt (1969) and from Brandt to Helmut Schmidt (1974), in Paris, from President Charles de Gaulle to Georges Pompidou (1969) and from Pompidou to Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1974), and in Washington, from President Lyndon B. Johnson to Richard M. Nixon (1969), from Nixon to Gerald R. Ford (1974), and from Ford to Jimmy Carter (1977). Apart from a range of empirically founded insights into the history of international relations of the 1970s, findings of this work include a highly personalized and exclusive mode of foreign policy decision-making, a high dependence of the quality of intergovernmental relations on the personal relations of foreign policy leaders, and yet, at the same time, clear structural limitations to their maneuverability in the international system, depending on factors such as military security and geopolitical positioning, access to resources and economic capability, and political pressures from the domestic and international levels. This dissertation argues that, while government changes sometimes drastically altered the content and tone of foreign relations, and while many new challenges arose for Bonn, Paris, and Washington throughout the decade, path-dependent structural pressures led to a higher degree of political continuity in the international system than is often associated with the famously transformative 1970s.…
