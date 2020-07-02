Nervous allies

This dissertation researches the evolving diplomatic relationship between France, the United States, and the Federal Republic of Germany in the years from 1969 to 1980. Based on a broad range of archival sources from all three States, it reconstructs their interdependent foreign policy in the context of the great issues of the 1970s: the rise and fall of détente, the fight for the European status quo, the German question and the future of Berlin, the international economic and monetary crisis, the security and future of the Western Alliance, the NATO dual track decision, as well as a spectrum of regional events and conflicts with far-reaching consequences, such as the Yom Kippur war, the Portuguese Revolution, or the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. At the heart of the inquiry lies the theoretically motivated question to which degree foreign policy and diplomatic relations were shaped by individual actors on the highest level of Government and their personal agendas, perspectives, and relations with their international partners, or

This dissertation researches the evolving diplomatic relationship between France, the United States, and the Federal Republic of Germany in the years from 1969 to 1980. Based on a broad range of archival sources from all three States, it reconstructs their interdependent foreign policy in the context of the great issues of the 1970s: the rise and fall of détente, the fight for the European status quo, the German question and the future of Berlin, the international economic and monetary crisis, the security and future of the Western Alliance, the NATO dual track decision, as well as a spectrum of regional events and conflicts with far-reaching consequences, such as the Yom Kippur war, the Portuguese Revolution, or the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. At the heart of the inquiry lies the theoretically motivated question to which degree foreign policy and diplomatic relations were shaped by individual actors on the highest level of Government and their personal agendas, perspectives, and relations with their international partners, or to which degree, on the other hand, their decision-making was defined and limited by structural factors of geostrategic, economic or political nature. To answer this question, the dissertation focuses on analyzing government change and its impact on foreign policy. The narrative encompasses seven such changes of Government: in Bonn, from Chancellor Kurt Georg Kiesinger to Willy Brandt (1969) and from Brandt to Helmut Schmidt (1974), in Paris, from President Charles de Gaulle to Georges Pompidou (1969) and from Pompidou to Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1974), and in Washington, from President Lyndon B. Johnson to Richard M. Nixon (1969), from Nixon to Gerald R. Ford (1974), and from Ford to Jimmy Carter (1977). Apart from a range of empirically founded insights into the history of international relations of the 1970s, findings of this work include a highly personalized and exclusive mode of foreign policy decision-making, a high dependence of the quality of intergovernmental relations on the personal relations of foreign policy leaders, and yet, at the same time, clear structural limitations to their maneuverability in the international system, depending on factors such as military security and geopolitical positioning, access to resources and economic capability, and political pressures from the domestic and international levels. This dissertation argues that, while government changes sometimes drastically altered the content and tone of foreign relations, and while many new challenges arose for Bonn, Paris, and Washington throughout the decade, path-dependent structural pressures led to a higher degree of political continuity in the international system than is often associated with the famously transformative 1970s.

