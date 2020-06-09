Free 25 (OH) vitamin D, but not total 25 (OH) vitamin D, is strongly correlated with gestational age and calcium in normal human pregnancy
|Author:
|Oleg TsuprykovGND, Claudia Buse, Roman Skoblo, Berthold HocherORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0884-0431
|ISSN:
|1523-4681
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of bone and mineral research
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Hoboken
|Document Type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Release Date:
|2020/06/09
|Volume:
|32
|Pagenumber:
|1
|First Page:
|S323
|Last Page:
|S323
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|Peer Review:
|Referiert