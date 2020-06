From dawn till dusk

Supernova remnants are believed to be the source of cosmic rays with energies up to 10^15 eV that are produced within our Galaxy. The acceleration mechanism associated with the collision-less shocks in supernova remnants - diffusive shock acceleration - predicts a spectral index of the accelerated non-thermal particles of s = 2. However, measurements of non-thermal emission in radio, X-rays and gamma-rays reveal significant deviations of the particles spectral index from the canonical value of s = 2. The youngest Galactic supernova remnant G1.9+0.3 is an interesting target for next-generation gamma-ray observatories. So far, the remnant is only detected in the radio and the X-ray bands, but its young age of ≈100 yrs and inferred shock speed of ≈ 14, 000 km/s could make it an efficient particle accelerator. I performed spherical symmetric 1D simulations with the RATPaC code, in which I simultaneously solved the transport equation for cosmic rays, the transport equation for magnetic turbulence, and the hydro-dynamical equations for

Supernova remnants are believed to be the source of cosmic rays with energies up to 10^15 eV that are produced within our Galaxy. The acceleration mechanism associated with the collision-less shocks in supernova remnants - diffusive shock acceleration - predicts a spectral index of the accelerated non-thermal particles of s = 2. However, measurements of non-thermal emission in radio, X-rays and gamma-rays reveal significant deviations of the particles spectral index from the canonical value of s = 2. The youngest Galactic supernova remnant G1.9+0.3 is an interesting target for next-generation gamma-ray observatories. So far, the remnant is only detected in the radio and the X-ray bands, but its young age of ≈100 yrs and inferred shock speed of ≈ 14, 000 km/s could make it an efficient particle accelerator. I performed spherical symmetric 1D simulations with the RATPaC code, in which I simultaneously solved the transport equation for cosmic rays, the transport equation for magnetic turbulence, and the hydro-dynamical equations for the gas flow. Separately computed distributions of the particles accelerated at the forward and the reverse shock were then used to calculate the spectra of synchrotron, inverse Compton, and Pion-decay radiation from the source. The emission from G1.9+0.3 can be self-consistently explained within the test-particle limit. I find that the X-ray flux is dominated by emission from the forward shock while most of the radio emission originates near the reverse shock, which makes G1.9+0.3 the first remnant with non-thermal radiation detected from the reverse shock. The flux of very-high-energy gamma-ray emission from G1.9+0.3 is expected to be close to the sensitivity threshold of the Cherenkov Telescope Array. The limited time available to grow large-scale turbulence limits the maximum energy of particles to values below 100 TeV, hence G1.9+0.3 is not a PeVatron. Although there are many models for the acceleration of cosmic rays in Supernova remnants, the escape of cosmic rays from these sources is yet understudied. I use our time-dependent acceleration code RATPaC to study the acceleration of cosmic rays and their escape in post-adiabatic Supernova remnants and calculate the subsequent gamma-ray emission from inverse-Compton scattering and Pion decay. My simulations span 100,000 years, thus covering the free-expansion, the Sedov-Taylor, and the beginning of the post-adiabatic phase of the remnant’s evolution. At later stages of the evolution cosmic rays over a wide range of energy can reside outside of the remnant, creating spectra that are softer than predicted by standard diffusive shock acceleration and feature breaks in the 10 - 100 GeV-range. The total spectrum of cosmic rays released into the interstellar medium has a spectral index of s ≈ 2.4 above roughly 10 GeV which is close to that required by Galactic propagation models. I further find the gamma-ray luminosity to peak around an age of 4,000 years for inverse-Compton-dominated high-energy emission. Remnants expanding in low-density media emit generally more inverse-Compton radiation matching the fact that the brightest known supernova remnants - RCW86, Vela Jr, HESSJ1721-347 and RXJ1713.7-3946 - are all expanding in low density environments. The importance of feedback from the cosmic-rays on the hydrodynamical evolution of the remnants is debated as a possibility to obtain soft cosmic-ray spectra at low energies. I performed spherically symmetric 1-D simulations with a modified version of the RATPaC code, in which I simultaneously solve the transport equation for cosmic rays and the hydrodynamical equations, including the back-reaction of the cosmic-ray pressure on the flow profiles. Besides the known modification of the flow profiles and the consequently curved cosmic-ray spectra, steady-state models for non-linear diffusive shock acceleration overpredict the total compression ratio that can be reached with cosmic-ray feedback, as there is limited time for building these modifications. Further, I find modifications to the downstream flow structure that change the evolutionary behavior of the remnant and trigger a cosmic-ray-induced instability close to the contact discontinuity, if and when the cosmic-ray pressure becomes dominant there.

…