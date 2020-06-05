Schließen

Inhibition of ROS liberation by the novel nox inhibitor VAS2870 attenuates PDGF-dependent src activation and chemotaxis, but not proliferation in vascular smooth muscle cells

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Henrik Ten FreyhausGND, Michael HuntgeburthORCiDGND, Kirstin WinglerGND, A. T. Baeumer, Maria WartenbergGND, H. Sauer, Mohamed M. BekhiteORCiD, S. Rosenkranz
ISSN:0195-668X
ISSN:1522-9645
Parent Title (English):European heart journal
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/06/05
Volume:27
Pagenumber:1
First Page:965
Last Page:965
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo