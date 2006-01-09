A linguist's view on progressive anomia: Evidence for Delbrück (1886) in modern neurolinguistic research
- In his short paper of 1886, the neogrammarian linguist Delbruck sketches his views on normal language processing and their relevance for the interpretation of some of the symptoms of progressive anomic aphasia. In particular, he discusses proper name impairments, verb and abstract noun superiority and the predominance of semantically related errors. Furthermore, he suggests that part of speech, morphology and word order may be preserved in this condition. This historical document has been lost in oblivion but the original ideas and their relevance for contemporary discussions merit a revival.
|Author:
|Ria De BleserGND
|Parent Title (English):
|Cortex : a journal devoted to the study of the nervous system and behaviour
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/01/09
|Tag:
|neogrammarians
