Schließen

Theoretical Fluid Dynamics

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Achim FeldmeierGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-31022-6
ISBN:978-3-030-31021-9 (online)
ISBN:978-3-030-31023-3 (print)
Parent Title (English):Theoretical and Mathematical Physics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Cham
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/06/04
Pagenumber:XVI, 569
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo