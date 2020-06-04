Schließen

Biological Inf(1)ections of the American Dream

Author:Ariane SchröderGND
ISBN:978-3-643-91274-9
Subtitle (German):Contagious Disease and Narrative Containment in U.S. American Literature and Culture
Publisher:Lit
Place of publication:Wien
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/03/05
Release Date:2020/06/04
Pagenumber:295
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

