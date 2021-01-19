Schließen

Physical and hydrological properties of peat as proxies for degradation of South African peatlands

  The physical and hydrological properties of peat from seven peatlands in northern Maputaland (South Africa) were investigated and related to the degradation processes of peatlands in different hydrogeomorphic settings. The selected peatlands are representative of typical hydrogeomorphic settings and different stages of human modification from natural to severely degraded. Nineteen transects (141 soil corings in total) were examined in order to describe peat properties typical of the distinct hydrogeomorphic settings. We studied degree of decomposition, organic matter content, bulk density, water retention, saturated hydraulic conductivity and hydrophobicity of the peats. From these properties we derived pore size distribution, unsaturated hydraulic conductivity and maximum capillary rise. We found that, after drainage, degradation advances faster in peatlands containing wood peat than in peatlands containing radicell peat. Eucalyptus plantations in catchment areas are especially threatening to peatlands in seeps, interdune depressions and unchannelled valley bottoms. All peatlands and their recharge areas require wise management, especially valley-bottom peatlands with swamp forest vegetation. Blocking drainage ditches is indispensable as a first step towards achieving the restoration of drained peatland areas, and further measures may be necessary to enhance the distribution of water. The sensitive swamp forest ecosystems should be given conservation priority.

