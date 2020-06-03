Schließen

Lithogenic sources, composition and intra-annual variability of suspended particulate matter supplied from rivers to the Northern Galician Rias (Bay of Biscay)

  Scarce research about small European rivers from non-human impacted areas to determine their natural background state has been undertaken. During the annual hydrological cycle of 2008-9 the patterns of particulate supply (SPM, POC, PON, Al, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ni, Pb, V, Zn) from the rivers Sor, Mera Landro, Lourido and Landoi to the Northern Galician Rias (SW Bay of Biscay) were tackled. No differences in the composition of the SPM were detected for the studied rivers regarding Al, Fe and POC but the relative percentage of particulate trace elements (PTE) discriminate the rivers. So, Cr, Co and Ni in the Lourido, and Landoi rivers, and Cu in the Mera River, are controlled by watershed minerals of Ortegal Geological Complex while for the rest rivers PTE are by granitic and Ollo de Sapo bedrock watershed. Therefore, the imprint of PTE in the parental rocks of the river basins is reflected on the coastal sediments of the Rias. The main process controlling the dynamics and variations of chemical elements in the particulate form is the river discharge. This fact exemplifies that these rivers presents a natural behavior not being highly influenced by anthropogenic activities.

Metadaten
Author:Patricia Bernardez, Ricardo Prego, Ana Virginia Filgueiras, Natalia Ospina-AlvarezORCiD, Juan Santos-Echeandia, Miguel Angel Alvarez-Vazquez, Miguel Caetano
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.seares.2017.05.006
ISSN:1385-1101
ISSN:1873-1414
Parent Title (English):Journal of sea research
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/06/03
Tag:Organic matter; River; SPM; Trace metals; W Cantabrian coast
Volume:130
Pagenumber:12
First Page:73
Last Page:84
Funder:[ED481A-2015/410]; INTERESANTE by the Spanish government [CTM2007-62546-CO3/MAR]; MEFIO by the Spanish government [CTM2011-28792-C02-02]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access
Institution name at the time of publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften

