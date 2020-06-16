Electret properties of polypropylene with surface chemical modification and crystalline reconstruction

As one of the most-produced commodity polymers, polypropylene draws considerable scientific and commercial interest as an electret material. In the present thesis, the influence of the surface chemical modification and crystalline reconstruction on the electret properties of the polypropylene thin films will be discussed. The chemical treatment with orthophosphoric acid can significantly improve the surface charge stability of the polypropylene electrets by introducing phosphorus- and oxygen-containing structures onto the modified surface. The thermally stimulated discharge measurement and charge profiling by means of piezoelectrically generated pressure steps are used to investigate the electret behaviour. It is concluded that deep traps of limited number density are created during the treatment with inorganic chemicals. Hence, the improvement dramatically decreases when the surface-charge density is substantially higher than ±1.2×10^(-3) C·m^(-2). The newly formed traps also show a higher trapping energy for negative charges. The

As one of the most-produced commodity polymers, polypropylene draws considerable scientific and commercial interest as an electret material. In the present thesis, the influence of the surface chemical modification and crystalline reconstruction on the electret properties of the polypropylene thin films will be discussed. The chemical treatment with orthophosphoric acid can significantly improve the surface charge stability of the polypropylene electrets by introducing phosphorus- and oxygen-containing structures onto the modified surface. The thermally stimulated discharge measurement and charge profiling by means of piezoelectrically generated pressure steps are used to investigate the electret behaviour. It is concluded that deep traps of limited number density are created during the treatment with inorganic chemicals. Hence, the improvement dramatically decreases when the surface-charge density is substantially higher than ±1.2×10^(-3) C·m^(-2). The newly formed traps also show a higher trapping energy for negative charges. The energetic distributions of the traps in the non-treated and chemically treated samples offer an insight regarding the surface and foreign-chemical dominance on the charge storage and transport in the polypropylene electrets. Additionally, different electret properties are observed on the polypropylene films with the spherulitic and transcrystalline structures. It indicates the dependence of the charge storage and transport on the crystallite and molecular orientations in the crystalline phase. In general, a more diverse crystalline growth in the spherulitic samples can result in a more complex energetic trap distribution, in comparison to that in a transcrystalline polypropylene. The double-layer transcrystalline polypropylene film with a crystalline interface in the middle can be obtained by crystallising the film in contact with rough moulding surfaces on both sides. A layer of heterocharges appears on each side of the interface in the double-layer transcrystalline polypropylene electrets after the thermal poling. However, there is no charge captured within the transcrystalline layers. The phenomenon reveals the importance of the crystalline interface in terms of creating traps with the higher activation energy in polypropylene. The present studies highlight the fact that even slight variations in the polypropylene film may lead to dramatic differences in its electret properties.

…