Electret properties of polypropylene with surface chemical modification and crystalline reconstruction
- As one of the most-produced commodity polymers, polypropylene draws considerable scientific and commercial interest as an electret material. In the present thesis, the influence of the surface chemical modification and crystalline reconstruction on the electret properties of the polypropylene thin films will be discussed. The chemical treatment with orthophosphoric acid can significantly improve the surface charge stability of the polypropylene electrets by introducing phosphorus- and oxygen-containing structures onto the modified surface. The thermally stimulated discharge measurement and charge profiling by means of piezoelectrically generated pressure steps are used to investigate the electret behaviour. It is concluded that deep traps of limited number density are created during the treatment with inorganic chemicals. Hence, the improvement dramatically decreases when the surface-charge density is substantially higher than ±1.2×10^(-3) C·m^(-2). The newly formed traps also show a higher trapping energy for negative charges. TheAs one of the most-produced commodity polymers, polypropylene draws considerable scientific and commercial interest as an electret material. In the present thesis, the influence of the surface chemical modification and crystalline reconstruction on the electret properties of the polypropylene thin films will be discussed. The chemical treatment with orthophosphoric acid can significantly improve the surface charge stability of the polypropylene electrets by introducing phosphorus- and oxygen-containing structures onto the modified surface. The thermally stimulated discharge measurement and charge profiling by means of piezoelectrically generated pressure steps are used to investigate the electret behaviour. It is concluded that deep traps of limited number density are created during the treatment with inorganic chemicals. Hence, the improvement dramatically decreases when the surface-charge density is substantially higher than ±1.2×10^(-3) C·m^(-2). The newly formed traps also show a higher trapping energy for negative charges. The energetic distributions of the traps in the non-treated and chemically treated samples offer an insight regarding the surface and foreign-chemical dominance on the charge storage and transport in the polypropylene electrets. Additionally, different electret properties are observed on the polypropylene films with the spherulitic and transcrystalline structures. It indicates the dependence of the charge storage and transport on the crystallite and molecular orientations in the crystalline phase. In general, a more diverse crystalline growth in the spherulitic samples can result in a more complex energetic trap distribution, in comparison to that in a transcrystalline polypropylene. The double-layer transcrystalline polypropylene film with a crystalline interface in the middle can be obtained by crystallising the film in contact with rough moulding surfaces on both sides. A layer of heterocharges appears on each side of the interface in the double-layer transcrystalline polypropylene electrets after the thermal poling. However, there is no charge captured within the transcrystalline layers. The phenomenon reveals the importance of the crystalline interface in terms of creating traps with the higher activation energy in polypropylene. The present studies highlight the fact that even slight variations in the polypropylene film may lead to dramatic differences in its electret properties.…
- Als eines der meistproduzierten Polymere stößt Polypropylen (PP) auch als Elektretmaterial auf großes wissenschaftliches und kommerzielles Interesse. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wird der Einfluss chemischer Oberflächen-Modifikationen und kristalliner Rekonstruktionen auf die Elektreteigenschaften von dünnen Polypropylen-Schichten untersucht und diskutiert. Die nasschemische Behandlung mit Orthophosphorsäure kann die Oberflächenladungsstabilität der PP-Elektrete deutlich verbessern, indem phosphor- und sauerstoffhaltige Strukturen auf der modifizierten Oberfläche erzeugt und verankert werden. Aus thermisch stimulierten Entladungsexperimenten und Ladungsmessungen mit piezoelektrisch erzeugten Druckstufen ergibt sich, dass die Oberflächenbehandlung eine begrenzte Anzahl tiefer Haftstellen vor allem für negative Ladungen erzeugt. Daher nimmt die Verbesserung drastisch ab, wenn die Oberflächenladungsdichte einen wesentlich höheren Wert als ±1.2×10-3 C·m-2 hat. Die energetischen Verteilungen der Ladungsfallen in unbehandelten und in chemischAls eines der meistproduzierten Polymere stößt Polypropylen (PP) auch als Elektretmaterial auf großes wissenschaftliches und kommerzielles Interesse. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wird der Einfluss chemischer Oberflächen-Modifikationen und kristalliner Rekonstruktionen auf die Elektreteigenschaften von dünnen Polypropylen-Schichten untersucht und diskutiert. Die nasschemische Behandlung mit Orthophosphorsäure kann die Oberflächenladungsstabilität der PP-Elektrete deutlich verbessern, indem phosphor- und sauerstoffhaltige Strukturen auf der modifizierten Oberfläche erzeugt und verankert werden. Aus thermisch stimulierten Entladungsexperimenten und Ladungsmessungen mit piezoelektrisch erzeugten Druckstufen ergibt sich, dass die Oberflächenbehandlung eine begrenzte Anzahl tiefer Haftstellen vor allem für negative Ladungen erzeugt. Daher nimmt die Verbesserung drastisch ab, wenn die Oberflächenladungsdichte einen wesentlich höheren Wert als ±1.2×10-3 C·m-2 hat. Die energetischen Verteilungen der Ladungsfallen in unbehandelten und in chemisch behandelten Proben ermöglichen Rückschlüsse auf die Oberfläche und auf die wesentliche Rolle der aufgebrachten chemischen Spezies für Ladungsspeicherung und -transport in PP-Elektreten. Darüber hinaus werden an dünnen Polypropylenfolien mit entweder sphärolithischen oder transkristallinen Strukturen deutlich unterschiedliche Elektreteigenschaften beobachtet, was den starken Einfluss von Kristallstruktur und Molekülorientierung auf Ladungsspeicherung und -transport in der kristallinen Phase anzeigt. Generell führt das vielfältigere kristalline Wachstum in sphärolithischen Proben oft zu komplexeren energetischen Verteilungen der Ladungsfallen als in transkristallinen PP-Schichten. Zweischichtige transkristalline PP-Folien mit einer kristallinen Grenzfläche in der Mitte können durch beidseitige Kristallisation auf rauen Formgussoberflächen erzeugt werden. Auf jeder Seite der Grenzfläche in der Mitte der zweischichtigen transkristallinen PP-Elektrete findet sich nach thermischer Polung eine Schicht von Heteroladungen, während innerhalb der transkristallinen Schichten keine Ladungen beobachtet werden. Daraus wird die Bedeutung der kristallinen Grenzfläche für das Auftreten von Ladungsfallen mit hohen Aktivierungsenergien in Polypropylen deutlich. Die vorliegenden Studien zeigen, dass bereits geringe Variationen in der Nanostruktur der Polypropylenfolien zu dramatisch unterschiedlichen Elektreteigenschaften führen können.…
|Author:
|Jingwen WangORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-470271
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47027
|Referee:
|Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Dmitry Rychkov, Gerhard SesslerORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Reimund Gerhard, Dieter Neher
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/04/28
|Release Date:
|2020/06/16
|Tag:
|Elektret; Ladungsspeicherung und -transport; Polypropylen; chemische Oberflächen-Modifikationen; transkristallines Polypropylen
charge storage and transport; electret; polypropylene; surface chemical treatment; transcrystalline polypropylene
|Pagenumber:
|vi, 121
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International