Unusual polymer dispersions-polypyrrole suspensions made of rings, frames, and platelets

  • Experimental results show that the polymerization of pyrrole in the presence of beta-naphthalenesulfonic acid and different fluorosurfactants like perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, perfluorooctyldiethanolamide, and ammonium perfluorooctanoate leads to polypyrrole with special morphologies, such as rings or disks and rectangular frames or plates. The formation of these unusually shaped particles of polymer dispersions is explained by the chemical and colloidal peculiarities of the oxidative pyrrole polymerization with ammonium peroxodisulfate in aqueous medium.

Author:Isabel DiezORCiD, Klaus TauerORCiD, Burkhard SchulzORCiDGND
Tag:chemical oxidative polymerization; particle morphology; polypyrrole
