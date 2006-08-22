Schließen

Linearly implicit time stepping methods for numerical weather prediction

  • The efficient time integration of the dynamic core equations for numerical weather prediction (NWP) remains a key challenge. One of the most popular methods is currently provided by implementations of the semi-implicit semi-Lagrangian (SISL) method, originally proposed by Robert (J. Meteorol. Soc. Jpn., 1982). Practical implementations of the SISL method are, however, not without certain shortcomings with regard to accuracy, conservation properties and stability. Based on recent work by Gottwald, Frank and Reich (LNCSE, Springer, 2002), Frank, Reich, Staniforth, White and Wood (Atm. Sci. Lett., 2005) and Wood, Staniforth and Reich (Atm. Sci. Lett., 2006) we propose an alternative semi-Lagrangian implementation based on a set of regularized equations and the popular Stormer-Verlet time stepping method in the context of the shallow-water equations (SWEs). Ultimately, the goal is to develop practical implementations for the 3D Euler equations that overcome some or all shortcomings of current SISL implementations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10543-006-0065-0
ISSN:0006-3835
Parent Title (English):BIT : numerical mathematics ; the leading applied mathematics journal for all computational mathematicians
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/08/22
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/28
Tag:Stormer-Verlet method; linearly implicit time stepping methods; numerical weather prediction; semi-Lagrangian method; shallow-water equations
Volume:46
Pagenumber:10
First Page:607
Last Page:616
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo