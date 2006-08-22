Linearly implicit time stepping methods for numerical weather prediction
- The efficient time integration of the dynamic core equations for numerical weather prediction (NWP) remains a key challenge. One of the most popular methods is currently provided by implementations of the semi-implicit semi-Lagrangian (SISL) method, originally proposed by Robert (J. Meteorol. Soc. Jpn., 1982). Practical implementations of the SISL method are, however, not without certain shortcomings with regard to accuracy, conservation properties and stability. Based on recent work by Gottwald, Frank and Reich (LNCSE, Springer, 2002), Frank, Reich, Staniforth, White and Wood (Atm. Sci. Lett., 2005) and Wood, Staniforth and Reich (Atm. Sci. Lett., 2006) we propose an alternative semi-Lagrangian implementation based on a set of regularized equations and the popular Stormer-Verlet time stepping method in the context of the shallow-water equations (SWEs). Ultimately, the goal is to develop practical implementations for the 3D Euler equations that overcome some or all shortcomings of current SISL implementations.