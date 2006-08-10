Schließen

Phosphorylation of C6- and C3-positions of glucosyl residues in starch is catalysed by distinct dikinases

  • Glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD) are required for normal starch metabolism. We analysed starch phosphorylation in Arabidopsis wildtype plants and mutants lacking either GWD or PWD using P-31 NMR. Phosphorylation at both C6- and C3-positions of glucose moieties in starch was drastically decreased in GWD-deficient mutants. In starch from PWD-deficient plants C3-bound phosphate was reduced to levels close to the detection limit. The latter result contrasts with previous reports according to which GWD phosphorylates both C6- and C3-positions. In these studies, phosphorylation had been analysed by HPLC of acid-hydrolysed glucans. We now show that maltose-6-phosphate, a product of incomplete starch hydrolysis, co-eluted with glucose-3-phosphate under the chromatographic conditions applied. Re-examination of the specificity of the dikinases using an improved method demonstrates that C6- and C3-phosphorylation is selectively catalysed by GWD and PWD, respectively.

Author:Gerhard RitteGND, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Sebastian MahlowGND, Sophie Haebel, Oliver KoettingGND, Martin SteupORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.febslet.2006.07.085
ISSN:0014-5793
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16914145
Parent Title (English):FEBS letters : the journal for rapid publication of short reports in molecular biosciences
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/08/10
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/28
Tag:GWD; P-31 NMR; PWD; starch phosphorylation
Volume:580
Issue:20
Pagenumber:5
First Page:4872
Last Page:4876
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

