The AtNFXL1 gene encodes a NF-X1 type zinc finger protein required for growth under salt stress
- The human NF-X1 protein and homologous proteins in eukaryotes represent a class of transcription factors which are characterised. by NF-X1 type zinc finger motifs. The Arabidopsis genome encodes two NF-X1 homologs, which we termed AtNFXL1 and AtNFXL2. Growth and survival was impaired in atnfxl1 knock-out mutants and AtNFXL1-antisense plants under salt stress in comparison to wild-type plants. In contrast, 35S: :AtNFXL1 plants showed higher survival rates. The AtNFXL2 protein potentially plays an antagonistic role. The Arabidopsis NF-X1 type zinc finger proteins likely are part of regulatory mechanisms, which protect major processes such as photosynthesis.
|Author:
|Janina Lisso, Thomas AltmannORCiD, Carsten Müssig
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.febslet.2006.07.079
|ISSN:
|0014-5793
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16905136
|Parent Title (English):
|FEBS letters : the journal for rapid publication of short reports in molecular biosciences
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|Amsterdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/08/06
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/28
|Tag:
|Arabidopsis thaliana; NF-X1; salt stress
|Volume:
|580
|Issue:
|22
|Pagenumber:
|6
|First Page:
|4851
|Last Page:
|4856
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert