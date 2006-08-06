Schließen

The AtNFXL1 gene encodes a NF-X1 type zinc finger protein required for growth under salt stress

  • The human NF-X1 protein and homologous proteins in eukaryotes represent a class of transcription factors which are characterised. by NF-X1 type zinc finger motifs. The Arabidopsis genome encodes two NF-X1 homologs, which we termed AtNFXL1 and AtNFXL2. Growth and survival was impaired in atnfxl1 knock-out mutants and AtNFXL1-antisense plants under salt stress in comparison to wild-type plants. In contrast, 35S: :AtNFXL1 plants showed higher survival rates. The AtNFXL2 protein potentially plays an antagonistic role. The Arabidopsis NF-X1 type zinc finger proteins likely are part of regulatory mechanisms, which protect major processes such as photosynthesis.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Janina Lisso, Thomas AltmannORCiD, Carsten Müssig
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.febslet.2006.07.079
ISSN:0014-5793
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16905136
Parent Title (English):FEBS letters : the journal for rapid publication of short reports in molecular biosciences
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/08/06
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/28
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; NF-X1; salt stress
Volume:580
Issue:22
Pagenumber:6
First Page:4851
Last Page:4856
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo