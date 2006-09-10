POLY 14-Synthetic strategies for preparing multicompartment micelles
- The fabrication of compartmented micellar systems is an exciting new area of research in the field of polymer self-assembly. Multicompartment micelles composed of a water-soluble shell and a segregated hydrophobic core can be obtained via direct aqueous self-assembly of preformed polymeric amphiphiles possessing one hydrophilic segment and two incompatible hydrophobic segments (e.g. hydrocarbon and fluorocarbon blocks). Such macromolecular building-blocks were prepared in the present work principally via reversible addition-fragmentation transfer polymerization (RAFT). Polysoaps or triblock macrosurfactants can be synthesized in high yields by RAFT under relatively straightforward experimental conditions.
|Author:
|Jean-Francois LutzORCiD, Juliane Kristen, Katja SkrabaniaGND, Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|0-8412-7426-6
|ISSN:
|0065-7727
|Parent Title (English):
|Abstracts of papers / American Chemical Society
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publication:
|Washington
|Document Type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/09/10
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/27
|Volume:
|232
|Pagenumber:
|1
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert