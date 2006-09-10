Schließen

POLY 14-Synthetic strategies for preparing multicompartment micelles

  • The fabrication of compartmented micellar systems is an exciting new area of research in the field of polymer self-assembly. Multicompartment micelles composed of a water-soluble shell and a segregated hydrophobic core can be obtained via direct aqueous self-assembly of preformed polymeric amphiphiles possessing one hydrophilic segment and two incompatible hydrophobic segments (e.g. hydrocarbon and fluorocarbon blocks). Such macromolecular building-blocks were prepared in the present work principally via reversible addition-fragmentation transfer polymerization (RAFT). Polysoaps or triblock macrosurfactants can be synthesized in high yields by RAFT under relatively straightforward experimental conditions.

Author:Jean-Francois LutzORCiD, Juliane Kristen, Katja SkrabaniaGND, Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND
