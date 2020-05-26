Schließen

Review of Helen Roche & Kyriakos Demetriou: Brill’s Companion to the Classics, Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany

Metadaten
Author:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol10.144
Parent Title (English):thersites 10: Modern Identities and Classical Antiquity
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/26
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/29
Volume:2019
Issue:10
First Page:234
Last Page:238
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo