Review of Helen Roche & Kyriakos Demetriou: Brill’s Companion to the Classics, Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany
|Author:
|Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol10.144
|Parent Title (English):
|thersites 10: Modern Identities and Classical Antiquity
|Document Type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/05/26
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/05/29
|Volume:
|2019
|Issue:
|10
|First Page:
|234
|Last Page:
|238
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International