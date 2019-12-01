Schließen

Rezension: Gary D. Farney, Guy Bradley (Eds.), The Peoples of Ancient Italy. - Berlin/Boston: De Gruyter, 2017. - ISBN 978-1-61451-520-3

Metadaten
Author:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1515/hzhz-2019-1458
ISSN:2196-680X (online)
ISSN:0018-2613 (print)
Parent Title (German):Historische Zeitschrift
Publisher:Berlin
Place of publication:Oldenbourg
Document Type:Review
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2019/12/01
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/27
Volume:309
Issue:3
First Page:709
Last Page:711
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo