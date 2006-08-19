Stereoselective syntheses of enantiomerically pure 2,5-disubstituted dihydropyrans based on olefin metathesis
- A short synthesis of 2,5-disubstituted dihydropyrans starting from D-mannitol as a chiral building block is described. Our synthetic approach combines ruthenium-catalyzed ring closing olefin metathesis and palladium-catalyzed nucleophilic substitution.
