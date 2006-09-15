Schließen

Pade iteration method for regularization

  • In this study we present iterative regularization methods using rational approximations, in particular, Pade approximants, which work well for ill-posed problems. We prove that the (k,j)-Pade method is a convergent and order optimal iterative regularization method in using the discrepancy principle of Morozov. Furthermore, we present a hybrid Pade method, compare it with other well-known methods and found that it is faster than the Landweber method. It is worth mentioning that this study is a completion of the paper [A. Kirsche, C. Bockmann, Rational approximations for ill-conditioned equation systems, Appl. Math. Comput. 171 (2005) 385-397] where this method was treated to solve ill-conditioned equation systems. (c) 2006 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Author:Andreas KirscheGND, Christine BöckmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amc.2006.01.011
ISSN:0096-3003
Parent Title (English):Applied mathematics and computation
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/09/15
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/26
Tag:Pade approximants; ill-posed problem; iterative regularization
Volume:180
Issue:2
Pagenumber:16
First Page:648
Last Page:663
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

