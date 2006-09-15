Pade iteration method for regularization

- In this study we present iterative regularization methods using rational approximations, in particular, Pade approximants, which work well for ill-posed problems. We prove that the (k,j)-Pade method is a convergent and order optimal iterative regularization method in using the discrepancy principle of Morozov. Furthermore, we present a hybrid Pade method, compare it with other well-known methods and found that it is faster than the Landweber method. It is worth mentioning that this study is a completion of the paper [A. Kirsche, C. Bockmann, Rational approximations for ill-conditioned equation systems, Appl. Math. Comput. 171 (2005) 385-397] where this method was treated to solve ill-conditioned equation systems. (c) 2006 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.