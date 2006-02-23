Schließen

A time-staggered semi-Lagrangian discretization of the rotating shallow-water equations

  • A time-staggered semi-Lagrangian discretization of the rotating shallow-water equations is proposed and analysed. Application of regularization to the geopotential field used in the momentum equations leads to an unconditionally stable scheme. The analysis, together with a fully nonlinear example application, suggests that this approach is a promising, efficient, and accurate alternative to traditional schemes.

Author:Andrew StaniforthORCiD, Nigel Wood, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1256/qj.06.30
ISSN:0035-9009
Parent Title (English):Quarterly journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/02/23
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/26
Tag:regularization; temporal discretization
Volume:132
Issue:621C
Pagenumber:10
First Page:3107
Last Page:3116
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

