A time-staggered semi-Lagrangian discretization of the rotating shallow-water equations
- A time-staggered semi-Lagrangian discretization of the rotating shallow-water equations is proposed and analysed. Application of regularization to the geopotential field used in the momentum equations leads to an unconditionally stable scheme. The analysis, together with a fully nonlinear example application, suggests that this approach is a promising, efficient, and accurate alternative to traditional schemes.
|Author:
|Andrew StaniforthORCiD, Nigel Wood, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1256/qj.06.30
|ISSN:
|0035-9009
|Parent Title (English):
|Quarterly journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Weinheim
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/02/23
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/26
|Tag:
|regularization; temporal discretization
|Volume:
|132
|Issue:
|621C
|Pagenumber:
|10
|First Page:
|3107
|Last Page:
|3116
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert