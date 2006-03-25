Schließen

Introduction to special issue: Dynamics of seismicity patterns and earthquake triggering - Preface

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sebastian HainzlORCiDGND, Gert ZöllerORCiDGND, Ian Main
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tecto.2006.03.034
ISSN:0040-1951
ISSN:1879-3266
Parent Title (English):Tectonophysics : international journal of geotectonics and the geology and physics of the interior of the earth
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/03/25
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/26
Volume:424
Issue:Special issue
Pagenumber:4
First Page:135
Last Page:138
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo