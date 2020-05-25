Patient-reported outcomes predict return to work and health-related quality of life six months after cardiac rehabilitation

Annett Salzwedel, Iryna Koran, Eike Langheim, Axel Schlitt, Jörg Nothroff, Christa Bongarth, Markus Wrenger, Susanne Sehner, Rona Reibis, Karl Wegscheider, Heinz Völler
- Background
Multi-component cardiac rehabilitation (CR) is performed to achieve an improved prognosis, superior health-related quality of life (HRQL) and occupational resumption through the management of cardiovascular risk factors, as well as improvement of physical performance and patients’ subjective health. Out of a multitude of variables gathered at CR admission and discharge, we aimed to identify predictors of returning to work (RTW) and HRQL 6 months after CR.
Design
Prospective observational multi-centre study, enrolment in CR between 05/2017 and 05/2018.
Method
Besides general data (e.g. age, sex, diagnoses), parameters of risk factor management (e.g. smoking, hypertension), physical performance (e.g. maximum exercise capacity, endurance training load, 6-min walking distance) and patient-reported outcome measures (e.g. depression, anxiety, HRQL, subjective well-being, somatic and mental health, pain, lifestyle change motivation, general self-efficacy, pension desire and self-assessment of the occupational prognosisBackground
Multi-component cardiac rehabilitation (CR) is performed to achieve an improved prognosis, superior health-related quality of life (HRQL) and occupational resumption through the management of cardiovascular risk factors, as well as improvement of physical performance and patients’ subjective health. Out of a multitude of variables gathered at CR admission and discharge, we aimed to identify predictors of returning to work (RTW) and HRQL 6 months after CR.
Design
Prospective observational multi-centre study, enrolment in CR between 05/2017 and 05/2018.
Method
Besides general data (e.g. age, sex, diagnoses), parameters of risk factor management (e.g. smoking, hypertension), physical performance (e.g. maximum exercise capacity, endurance training load, 6-min walking distance) and patient-reported outcome measures (e.g. depression, anxiety, HRQL, subjective well-being, somatic and mental health, pain, lifestyle change motivation, general self-efficacy, pension desire and self-assessment of the occupational prognosis using several questionnaires) were documented at CR admission and discharge. These variables (at both measurement times and as changes during CR) were analysed using multiple linear regression models regarding their predictive value for RTW status and HRQL (SF-12) six months after CR.
Results
Out of 1262 patients (54±7 years, 77% men), 864 patients (69%) returned to work. Predictors of failed RTW were primarily the desire to receive pension (OR = 0.33, 95% CI: 0.22–0.50) and negative self-assessed occupational prognosis (OR = 0.34, 95% CI: 0.24–0.48) at CR discharge, acute coronary syndrome (OR = 0.64, 95% CI: 0.47–0.88) and comorbid heart failure (OR = 0.51, 95% CI: 0.30–0.87). High educational level, stress at work and physical and mental HRQL were associated with successful RTW. HRQL was determined predominantly by patient-reported outcome measures (e.g. pension desire, self-assessed health prognosis, anxiety, physical/mental HRQL/health, stress, well-being and self-efficacy) rather than by clinical parameters or physical performance.
Conclusion
Patient-reported outcome measures predominantly influenced return to work and HRQL in patients with heart disease. Therefore, the multi-component CR approach focussing on psychosocial support is crucial for subjective health prognosis and occupational resumption.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND, Iryna Koran, Eike Langheim, Axel Schlitt, Jörg Nothroff, Christa Bongarth, Markus Wrenger, Susanne Sehner, Rona ReibisGND, Karl WegscheiderORCiD, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469839
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46983
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|Results from a German multi-centre registry (OutCaRe)
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (633)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/05/25
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/05/26
|Issue:
|910
|Pagenumber:
|19
|Source:
|PLoS ONE 15 (2020) 5, e0232752 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0232752
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle