Drinking is Different!
- Unhealthy behavior can be extremely costly from a micro- and macroeconomic perspective and exploring the determinants of such behavior is highly important from an economist’s point of view. We examine whether locus of control (LOC) can explain alcohol consumption as an important domain of health behavior. LOC measures how much an individual believes that she is in control of the consequences of her own actions for her life’s future outcomes. While earlier literature showed that an increasing internal LOC is associated with increased health-conscious behavior in domains such as smoking, exercise or diets, we find that drinking seems to be different. Using German panel data from the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP) we find a significant positive effect of having an internal LOC on the probability of moderate and regular drinking. We suggest and discuss two likely mechanisms for this relationship and find interesting gender differences. While social investments play an important role for both men and women, risk perceptions are especiallyUnhealthy behavior can be extremely costly from a micro- and macroeconomic perspective and exploring the determinants of such behavior is highly important from an economist’s point of view. We examine whether locus of control (LOC) can explain alcohol consumption as an important domain of health behavior. LOC measures how much an individual believes that she is in control of the consequences of her own actions for her life’s future outcomes. While earlier literature showed that an increasing internal LOC is associated with increased health-conscious behavior in domains such as smoking, exercise or diets, we find that drinking seems to be different. Using German panel data from the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP) we find a significant positive effect of having an internal LOC on the probability of moderate and regular drinking. We suggest and discuss two likely mechanisms for this relationship and find interesting gender differences. While social investments play an important role for both men and women, risk perceptions are especially relevant for men.…
|Author:
|Marco CaliendoGND, Juliane HenneckeGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469790
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46979
|Parent Title (English):
|CEPA Discussion Papers
|Subtitle (English):
|Examining the Role of Locus of Control for Alcohol Consumption
|Series (Serial Number):
|CEPA Discussion Papers (18)
|Document Type:
|Working Paper
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/05/25
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/05/25
|Tag:
|alcohol consumption; health behavior; locus of control; risk perception; social investment
|Issue:
|18
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|CR 3000, QC 010
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|JEL Classification:
|D Microeconomics / D9 Intertemporal Choice and Growth / D91 Intertemporal Consumer Choice; Life Cycle Models and Saving
|I Health, Education, and Welfare / I1 Health / I12 Health Production
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht