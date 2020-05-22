Processing of rhythm in speech and music in adult dyslexia
Recent studies have suggested that musical rhythm perception ability can affect the phonological system. The most prevalent causal account for developmental dyslexia is the phonological deficit hypothesis. As rhythm is a subpart of phonology, we hypothesized that reading deficits in dyslexia are associated with rhythm processing in speech and in music. In a rhythmic grouping task, adults with diagnosed dyslexia and age-matched controls listened to speech streams with syllables alternating in intensity, duration, or neither, and indicated whether they perceived a strong-weak or weak-strong rhythm pattern. Additionally, their reading and musical rhythm abilities were measured. Results showed that adults with dyslexia had lower musical rhythm abilities than adults without dyslexia. Moreover, lower musical rhythm ability was associated with lower reading ability in dyslexia. However, speech grouping by adults with dyslexia was not impaired when musical rhythm perception ability was controlled: like adults without dyslexia, they showed consistent preferences. However, rhythmic grouping was predicted by musical rhythm perception ability, irrespective of dyslexia. The results suggest associations among musical rhythm perception ability, speech rhythm perception, and reading ability. This highlights the importance of considering individual variability to better understand dyslexia and raises the possibility that musical rhythm perception ability is a key to phonological and reading acquisition.
|Natalie Boll-AvetisyanORCiD, Anjali BhataraORCiD, Barbara HöhleORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469781
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46978
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (630)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/05/22
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/05/22
|Iambic/Trochaic Law; developmental dyslexia; musicality; rhythm perception; rhythmic grouping; speech perception
|630
|28
|Brain Sciences 10 (2020) 5, 261 DOI: 10.3390/brainsci10050261
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle