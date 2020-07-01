Schließen

Control of transversal instabilities in reaction-diffusion systems

  • In two-dimensional reaction-diffusion systems, local curvature perturbations on traveling waves are typically damped out and vanish. However, if the inhibitor diffuses much faster than the activator, transversal instabilities can arise, leading from flat to folded, spatio-temporally modulated waves and to spreading spiral turbulence. Here, we propose a scheme to induce or inhibit these instabilities via a spatio-temporal feedback loop. In a piecewise-linear version of the FitzHugh-Nagumo model, transversal instabilities and spiral turbulence in the uncontrolled system are shown to be suppressed in the presence of control, thereby stabilizing plane wave propagation. Conversely, in numerical simulations with the modified Oregonator model for the photosensitive Belousov-Zhabotinsky reaction, which does not exhibit transversal instabilities on its own, we demonstrate the feasibility of inducing transversal instabilities and study the emerging wave patterns in a well-controlled manner.

Author:Sonja TotzORCiD, Jakob Löber, Jan Frederik TotzORCiD, Harald Engel
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469762
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46976
ISSN:1367-2630
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (962)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/07/01
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/07/01
Tag:control; transversal instabilities; traveling waves
Issue:962
Pagenumber:19
Source:New Journal of Physics 20 (2018) 053034 DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/aabce5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

