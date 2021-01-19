Schließen

Programmable microscale stiffness pattern of flat polymeric substrates by temperature-memory technology

  • Temperature-memory technology was utilized to generate flat substrates with a programmable stiffness pattern from cross-linked poly(ethylene-co-vinyl acetate) substrates with cylindrical microstructures. Programmed substrates were obtained by vertical compression at temperatures in the range from 60 to 100 degrees C and subsequent cooling, whereby a flat substrate was achieved by compression at 72 degrees C, as documented by scanning electron microscopy and atomic force microscopy (AFM). AFM nanoindentation experiments revealed that all programmed substrates exhibited the targeted stiffness pattern. The presented technology for generating polymeric substrates with programmable stiffness pattern should be attractive for applications such as touchpads. optical storage, or cell instructive substrates.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1102.pdfeng
    (4074KB)

    SHA-512:f3e51f8506b3d74940bba88c66d18d970f01cef39ed490189a9b2a66ac9d7f67343b75763b57ba051bbe80f21d2e60624aeda8347d7445cb3198e57711bb3c34

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Yi JiangGND, Ulrich Mansfeld, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469745
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46974
ISSN:2159-6867
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1102)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/19
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/19
Tag:modulus; shape; surfaces
Issue:1102
Page Number:10
First Page:181
Last Page:188
Source:MRS Communications 9 (2019) 1, 181-188 DOI: 10.1557/mrc.2019.24
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo