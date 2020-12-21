Schließen

Do bilingual children lag behind?

  • The current study investigates how bilingual children encode and produce morphologically complex words. We employed a silent-production-plus-delayed-vocalization paradigm in which event-related brain potentials (ERPs) were recorded during silent encoding of inflected words which were subsequently cued to be overtly produced. The bilingual children's spoken responses and their ERPs were compared to previous datasets from monolingual children on the same task. We found an enhanced negativity for regular relative to irregular forms during silent production in both bilingual children's languages, replicating the ERP effect previously obtained from monolingual children. Nevertheless, the bilingual children produced more morphological errors (viz. over-regularizations) than monolingual children. We conclude that mechanisms of morphological encoding (as measured by ERPs) are parallel for bilingual and monolingual children, and that the increased over-regularization rates are due to their reduced exposure to each of the two languagesThe current study investigates how bilingual children encode and produce morphologically complex words. We employed a silent-production-plus-delayed-vocalization paradigm in which event-related brain potentials (ERPs) were recorded during silent encoding of inflected words which were subsequently cued to be overtly produced. The bilingual children's spoken responses and their ERPs were compared to previous datasets from monolingual children on the same task. We found an enhanced negativity for regular relative to irregular forms during silent production in both bilingual children's languages, replicating the ERP effect previously obtained from monolingual children. Nevertheless, the bilingual children produced more morphological errors (viz. over-regularizations) than monolingual children. We conclude that mechanisms of morphological encoding (as measured by ERPs) are parallel for bilingual and monolingual children, and that the increased over-regularization rates are due to their reduced exposure to each of the two languages (relative to monolingual children).show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Anna JessenORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469727
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46972
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A study of morphological encoding using ERPs
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (682)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/21
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/21
Tag:bilingualism; event-related brain potentials; morphology
Issue:682
Page Number:27
Source:Journal of Child Language 46(2019) 5, 955 - 979; DOI: 10.1017/S0305000919000321
Funder:Alexander-von-Humboldt-Professorship
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik / Multilingualism
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

