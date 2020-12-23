Variability and stability in early language acquisition
- Many human infants grow up learning more than one language simultaneously but only recently has research started to study early language acquisition in this population more systematically. The paper gives an overview on findings on early language acquisition in bilingual infants during the first two years of life and compares these findings to current knowledge on early language acquisition in monolingual infants. Given the state of the research, the overview focuses on research on phonological and early lexical development in the first two years of life. We will show that the developmental trajectory of early language acquisition in these areas is very similar in mono- and bilingual infants suggesting that these early steps into language are guided by mechanisms that are rather robust against the differences in the conditions of language exposure that mono- and bilingual infants typically experience.
|Comparing monolingual and bilingual infants' speech perception and word recognition
|bilingual infants; bilingual lexical development; bilingual phonological development; language acquisition; simultaneous bilingualism
|Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 23(2020) 1, 56 - 71; DOI: 10.1017/S1366728919000348
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) – Project number 317633480 - SFB 1287, Project C03 (BH); EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation program (H2020-MSCA-ITN-2014, N°641858; BH and TN); ANR-15-CE28-0011to TN; Labex EFL (ANR-10- LABX-0083) grant to RBB and TN
